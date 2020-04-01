Home | News | General | CNN anchor, Chris Cuomo tests positive for coronavirus

Chris Cuomo, CNN anchor and younger brother of Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo of New York, has tested positive for the deadly coronavirus disease.

The 49-year-old made this known on his twitter account on Tuesday, stating that he hoped he doesn’t give it to his kids and his wife, Cristina.

He said, ”So in these difficult times that seem to be more difficult and complicated by the day, I just found out that am positive for coronavirus.

”I have been exposed to people in recent days who have subsequently tested positive and I had a fever, chills and shortness of breath.

“I just hope I didn’t give it to the kids and Cristina. That would make me feel worse than this illness.

”I am actually quarantined in my basement which actually makes the rest of the family seem pleased.

”I will do my shows from here.

”We will all beat this by being smart, tough and united!”

Recall that four new cases of the coronavirus was confirmed on Tuesday night in Nigeria, 3 in FCT and 1 in Lagos.

According to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as at 08:00 pm 31st March, there are 139 confirmed cases of the virus reported in Nigeria.

Meanwhile, nine patients have been discharged with two deaths recorded.

