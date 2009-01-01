Home | News | General | Coronavirus: Lagos residents protest after just 2 days of lockdown (video)

Some Nigerians in Lagos state have protested against the 14 days lockdown imposed by the federal government in Lagos state over the coronavirus pandemic.

In a video shared on twitter, some citizens in Lagos state were seen resisting officials who were trying to enforce the stay at home order.

One unidentified man in the video told an official that staying doors was challenging because there was no food for them to eat.

He said he and others would protest if the government does not provide them with food during the lockdown.

Meanwhile, Lagos state governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu on Tuesday, March 31 commended Lagosians for compliance on the first day of the stay-at-home directive of President Muhammadu Buhari in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus.

The governor said the compliance indicates that Lagosians understand the enormity of the coronavirus pandemic.

He reminded residents of the state that the lockdown directive is a strategy to avoid community spread of the virus.

In another report, the officials of the Rapid Response Squad (RRS) led by their commander, ACP Olatunji Disu, have taken over some areas in Lagos state, following the 14-days lockdown directives given by President Muhammadu Buhari to contain the spread of coronavirus in the state.

Legit.ng's regional reporter, Jamiu Yisa, who monitored the activities, reported that Disu tutored some youth on COVID-19 and the need to observe social distancing.

The RRS commander also enlightened youths who barricaded roads, playing football, while on their way to Ikorodu, on the consequence of flouting the government's directive.

Disu advised them on the need to observe social distancing and the regular washing of their hands in order to stop the spread of the dreaded virus.

He urged them to go back to their houses, emphasising that the essence of the sit at home order is to minimize social interactions.

After dispersing the youth, he ordered his officers to pick up the tyres they used in blocking the road.

Places visited during the exercise included: Maryland, Ojota, Ketu, Mile 12, Owode-Onirin, Majidun, Ogolonto, Agric, Ikorodu and Ojodu-Berger, Magodo, Sango Old Toll Gate, Liverpool Roundabout among others.

Still on the coronavirus pandemic, an unnamed Nigerian has come out in a viral video to complain about the quality of relief materials the Lagos state government gave out.

He said that despite the billions that were donated by wealthy people in the country, the relief materials he got were way below his expectation.

He wondered how people like him would survive, asking the government to do more as he has many mouths to feed.

