Queen Salawa Abeni exposes person trying to blackmail her with her old unclad photos

- Queen Salawa Abeni has cried out over plan to tarnish her hard-earned name and career of over 45 years

- An unnamed person through WhatsApp sent her messages that some of her never-to-go public photos are with him/her

- The blackmailer asked for money from the veteran singer so that the photos will not be made public via social media

- Rather than play ball, the veteran singer called the person bluff and released the few copies sent to her

The days are hard and guys are not smiling, they are looking for money at all means and this has made many young people engage in all manners of odd ways to make money.

On Wednesday, April 1, Waka music originator, Queen Salawa Abeni, cried out as an unnamed person sent her Whatsapp messages telling the singer her unclothed photos are in his/her possession.

The person went further to tell the singer that if she does not want the photos released to the general public she should negotiate.

Communicating with Salawa through WhatsApp number +2348131802886, the blackmailer sent the singer two of the photos the person is claiming to be in his/her possession saying there are still more of it.

The person told the singer that the moment she plays ball with him/her and pay up the required amount, a video of the blackmailer burning all the photos will be sent to Salawa.

But rather than play ball, Salawa Abeni took to her social media handle, Instagram, to not only share her chat with the unnamed blackmailer, she also posted two photos the person is laying claim to as a means to siphon money from her.

The singer cried out that at her age, almost 60 years old, somebody will want to blackmail her with photos taken when she was younger just to tarnish her name and career she had built for over 45 years.

She said: "I am very disappointed that someone somewhere will try to tarnish my image and threaten to destroy my career of over 45 years."

Recall that Salawa Abeni was once married to veteran fuji singer, Kollington Ayinla, the two of them had children together among them a singer who took after both parents, Big Sheff.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that veteran singers Kollington Ayinla and Queen Salawa Abeni were sighted together for the first time in a long while since their separation.

The reunion took place at the wedding of their son, Tahoreed Ajibola Ilori, in Lagos on Saturday, March 30, 2019. The groom who is said to be Salawa's stepson was named after one of his father's best friends and benefactor in the 70s, Alhaji Tahoreed Adedigba who is now deceased.

