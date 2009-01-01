Home | News | General | Scolari finally names the 2 players responsible for his sacking at Chelsea in 2009

Former Chelsea manager Luis Felipe Scolari has finally explained the rationale behind his sacking at Chelsea in 2009 after just seven months in charge of the Blues.

Chelsea fans were happy when the club's chiefs hired World Cup wining coach Felipe Scolari as replacement for Avram Grant in 2008, but he only lasted for seven months in London.

The 71-year-old has now explained according to Daily Mail that having issues with the likes of Didier Drogba and Nicolas Anelka made him lose his job at Chelsea.

''I had a form of leadership that clashed with two players who are Didier Drogba and Anelka.

''Our medical department thought that we should let Drogba go and recover [from surgery] in Cannes, in the middle of summer.

''I thought he should stay in London. I’d also like to go to Cannes in the middle of summer. I’d stay there for a month, two months, enjoying myself.

''When he came back, I tried to adapt so that Drogba and Anelka could play together. Anelka was the top scorer in the league. We had a meeting and Anelka said: "I only play in one position,''. Scolari explained according to Daily Mail.

When the Brazilian first got to Chelsea, he started well leading Chelsea to 12-match unbeaten run at Stamford Bridge.

