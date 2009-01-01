Home | News | General | Dybala reveals what Cristiano Ronaldo did when being told he is hated in Argentina

Paulo Dybala has explained that he was surprised seeing Cristiano Ronaldo smiling when being told by him that he is being hated in his country of Argentina.

Cristiano Ronaldo last two seasons made the move to Juventus from Real Madrid where he met Argentine forward Paulo Dybala at Turin.

And since then, Cristiano Ronaldo and Paulo Dybala have been good friends off and on the pitch in Italy.

According to the report on Daily Star, Paulo Dybala has hailed Cristiano Ronaldo for being an important figure stressing that he is happy to be his teammate.

The Argentine also explained that Cristiano Ronaldo laughed off after being told that he is so much hated in his country of Argentina.

He added that Cristiano Ronaldo was not angry hearing such statement, but instead told Dybala that he is used to such.

“Always ready to talk, to listen, that surprised me, being an important figure, they are not always like that.

"Once I sat down to talk to him, we were traveling. I said 'look, I'm honest, we in Argentina a little hate you, for your figure, for your way of being, for walking, then you really surprised me because I found something else’.

“He laughed because he said 'I know that's the way it is, but I know how I am, I'm used to being criticised for that,''. Dybala explained.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Cristiano Ronaldo took to social media to post a stunning photo of himself urging his fans and lovers to stay active in this troubled period where the world are battling against covid-19.

The world has been seriously affected by the outbreak of coronavirus which has been killing people in many parts on earth.

There has not been a solution for the deadly coronavirus although scientists all over the world have been trying to find a panacea to the bug.

Football activities in virtually all the nations in the world has been suspended because of the threat and panic this virus has been causing.

Some of Cristiano Ronaldo's teammates have already contracted the virus and they have been on isolation receiving treatment since they were tested positive.

Cristiano Ronaldo luckily traveled to Portugal with his family before the virus became more deadly and he has not returned to Italy since then.

