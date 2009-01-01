Home | News | General | Liverpool superstar pays special tribute to Ronaldo for 1 adorable reason amid coronavirus

- Alisson Becker has been keeping himself fit ahead of Premier League return

- The Brazilain has been out of action since the start of March after picking up an injury in FA Cup defeat to Chelsea

- Alisson was filmed doing Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration after hitting the target with his ball distribution

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker may be isolating himself from his teammates, the Brazilian's quality remains untouched.

The 27-year-old has been out of action for the Reds having picked up an injury during his side's FA Cup defeat to fellow Premier League outfit Chelsea earlier this month.

His absence saw the Merseyside outfit crash out of the Champions League in the round of 16 after losing both legs to Atletico Madrid.

Shortly after being ruled out of action, coronavirus pandemic forced all football action in England and most parts of the world to go into hibernation until the flu is contained.

Reports claim that the English topflight has been scheduled to return later this month, but it is unsure if the league would resume by then.

However, the current world's best goalkeeper was filmed testing his distribution ability in his small garden.

The former Roma shot-stopper achieved his purpose without an issue and emulated Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration afterward.

After posting the short clip on his official Instagram page, the Reds goalkeeper accompanied it with a caption saying: "Quarantine effect!! #AB1challenge."

He is stood facing his house - there is a skylight open on the roof which he is staring directly towards.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has confirmed that number one goalie Alisson Becker will miss the club's next two games against Bournemouth in the Premier League and Atletico Madrid in the Champions League round of 16 second leg tie.

This comes after the Brazilian goalkeeper suffered a muscle injury in training before his side's FA Cup clash against Chelsea which the Reds suffered a defeat.

Second choice goalie Adrian was used in the tie against the Blues and he will get the chance to be in goal again this weekend and next mid-week in the Champions League.

