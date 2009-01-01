Home | News | General | What I did when my birthday girl woke up looking for cake amidst coronavirus lockdown - Woman shares inspiring experience

- A five-year-old girl woke up on her birthday looking for cake, oblivious of lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic

- Her mum quickly thought of what she could do to distract her so she would not feel bad that she had no cake to celebrate her birthday

- Eventually, photo shoots and other things she likes were used to take her mind off the cake

The lockdown over the deadly coronavirus is causing discomfort as the world battles with the pandemic.

A mother has shared her experience of the lockdown and what it did to her daughter who just clocked five years old.

The mother identified as Veronica The Joyful on Twitter said her daughter woke up looking for cake, but there was none due to the lockdown.

According to her, she distracted the little girl with her favourite things, which include playing dress-up, food and photoshoots.

Below is her tweet:

