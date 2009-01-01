Home | News | General | Comedian AY Makun shares receipt of fund transfer as he gives 10 fans N10k each

Popular Nigerian comedian turned actor Ayo Makun, professionally known as AY, has put a smile on the faces of his fans by giving them money. The comedian did a cash giveaway on his Instagram page.

Many Nigerians are currently at home observing the coronavirus lockdown. Due to this, many people who need to go out to make money would be unable to do so at a time like this and that may leave them without money.

Thanks to celebrities who gave out money, smiles have been put on the faces of many. AY joined the list of celebrities making their fans smile.

The comedian gave out N10,000 each to ten of his fans. Makun took to his Instagram page to share screenshots of the receipt of the fund transfer to ten different bank accounts.

In the post, the comedian also revealed the names of the ten fans who he transferred money to.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nigerian singer Douglas Jack Agu, popularly known as Runtown, joined the list of celebrities helping out the less-privileged. The singer announced that he would be donating N10 million to Nigerians to survive while they stay at home.

In recent tweets shared by Nigerians, it was gathered that the singer fulfilled his promise and sent money to Nigerians who dropped their account details for him. They have taken to Twitter to thank him.

The Nigerians shared screenshots of alerts received from N25,000 to N15,000, and they thanked him for his kindness. He replied to their messages and asked them to stay safe. However, others who received the cash from the singer deleted their tweets after thanking him.

Legit.ng had earlier reported that Ghanaian actress Yvonne Nelson advised her fans and followers on whom to donate their money to. The mother of one said that people should give out their money to the needy, poor, widows and orphans.

