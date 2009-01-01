Home | News | General | Ekiti state defeats coronavirus, discharges its only infected person (photos)

- Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti has shared a piece of great news on how the state beat Covid-19

- Fayemi on Tuesday, March 31, said that the only infected person has been released

- The governor, therefore, declared that the state is finally free of the deadly virus

The governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, has rejoiced over the latest coronavirus development in the state.

In a tweet on Tuesday, March 31, he said that the only Covid-19 patient in the state has been discharged from its isolation centre.

In the said post on the micro-messaging platform, he attached three pictures of the isolation centre as he shared the news.

See his tweet below:

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that an unnamed Nigerian has come out in a viral video to complain about the quality of relief materials the Lagos state government gave out.

He said that despite the billions that were donated by wealthy people in the country, the relief materials he got were way below his expectation.

BREAKING: Coronavirus hits Bauchi again as deputy governor confirms 3rd case

The man wondered how people like him would survive, asking the government to do more as he has many mouths to feed.

The unnamed man in the video also lamented that the government measure of a 14-day lockdown is bad with the miserly measure of rice he got. In some of his final words, he begged the government to review their plans.

In the video, the man kept lifting the rice to the camera, showing how small it is for a family the size of his to feed on.

In other news, as the government declared a total lockdown in places like Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, a Nigerian lady, Rosemary Egbo, voiced her opinion on the development.

She said that the lockdown will do more harm than good to Nigerians as there is an absence of appropriate welfare packages.

Rosemary also wondered why despite the billions of naira donated, no provisions have been given to the people.

Coronavirus: Osun announces total lockdown of state as Oyetola discloses second confirmed case

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

She also said she has not seen the government distribute common safety materials like toiletries or hand sanitizers.

The Nigerian lady said that unlike other countries where there are stimulus packages to cushion the effect of staying at home, the Nigerian government has done nothing in that regard.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: The govt cannot force us to stay at home | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...