Police assault Vanguard driver in Akwa Ibom

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

The Police in Akwa Ibom State has assaulted a driver with Vanguard newspaper, Bassey Akpan, near the Abia/Akwa Ibom boundary, on the Umuahia –Ikot Ekpene highway.

Akpan who said he was beaten up by one of the policemen at the checkpoint explained that he had earlier passed the police team at the border at about 6 am while on his way to Calabar to deliver copies of the newspaper.

Narrating his ordeal, Akpan lamented that he was stopped by the police as he approached the area and asked to identify himself.

In his words: “I was on my way back from Calabar where I went to deliver the day’s edition of Vanguard newspaper. As I approached the boundary between Abia and Akwa Ibom states, the police stopped me. One of them asked me to identify myself which I did without delay. I told him that I was returning from Calabar to Asaba.

“But he was not satisfied and began making demands from me. I told him I have no money on me and insisted I should go back to where I came from. All my explanations deaf on deaf ears that I was sent on an errand fell on deaf ears. He seized my handset and slapped me. I was begging him to let me go, I was kept there for about 3 hours until his colleagues asked him to release.”

Akpan added that he had always plied the route and never had such an awful experience with Policemen and urged the Commissioner of Police, Akwa Ibom state to call his men to order.

