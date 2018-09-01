Home | News | General | COVID-19: Kaduna to deal with Malams who hide Almajiri
COVID-19: Kaduna to deal with Malams who hide Almajiri



kaduna,
El Rufai, Kaduna Governor

…Gives free food worth N500m to people

By Ibrahim Hassan

Determined to contain the spread of COVID-19, Commissioner for Human Services and Social Development in Kaduna state, Hafsat Baba has warned that any Malam caught hiding Almajiri would face the wrath of the law.

Speaking in a radio interview monitored on Wednesday, Hajiya Baba said already, about 20,000 Almajiris had been moved to their various states of origin by the Kaduna state government.

She however, expressed with sadness that one Almajiri got drowned while trying to evade the authorities, even as his Malam was being interrogated for alleged complicity in the death.

Already, she said, the state government had decided to distribute free food worth N500 million ,preferably to the vulnerable population who might be hungry due to the lockdown.

The palliatives, she explained, would reach the target population through their leadership in clusters.

” We have started the distribution in Sabon Gari Local Government Area,” she said.

According to her, food and other essentials would be given to cluster groups in communities across to state ,for onward delivery to those in need.

Vanguard

