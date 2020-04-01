Home | News | General | 12 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed By NCDC, Total Now 151

Twelve new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State

As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths



As at 12:30 pm 1st April, there are

151 confirmed cases

9 discharged

2 deaths

Currently;

Lagos- 82

FCT- 28

Osun- 14

Oyo- 8

Ogun- 4

Edo- 4

Kaduna- 3

Enugu- 2

Bauchi- 2

Ekiti- 2

Rivers-1

Benue- 1



