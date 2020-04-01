12 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed By NCDC, Total Now 151
- 2 hours 29 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
Twelve new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State
As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths
https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1245312493599297536
As at 12:30 pm 1st April, there are
151 confirmed cases
9 discharged
2 deaths
For a breakdown of cases by states in real time- https:///zQrpNeOfet
Currently;
Lagos- 82
FCT- 28
Osun- 14
Oyo- 8
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 3
Enugu- 2
Bauchi- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1245312497290301442
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles