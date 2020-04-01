Home | News | General | 12 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed By NCDC, Total Now 151
Breaking: FG begins disbursement of N5,000 to 1million Nigerians
Coronavirus: 8-Year-Old Girl Writes Buhari, Donates N2,350

12 New COVID-19 Cases Confirmed By NCDC, Total Now 151



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 29 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

Twelve new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Osun, 2 in Edo and 1 in Ekiti State

As at 12:30 pm 1st April there are 151 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths


https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1245312493599297536

As at 12:30 pm 1st April, there are

151 confirmed cases
9 discharged
2 deaths

For a breakdown of cases by states in real time- https:///zQrpNeOfet

Currently;
Lagos- 82
FCT- 28
Osun- 14
Oyo- 8
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 3
Enugu- 2
Bauchi- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1


https://twitter.com/NCDCgov/status/1245312497290301442

alt
alt
DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 164