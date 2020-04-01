Home | News | General | COVID-19: Buhari govt begins payment of N20, 000 to poor Nigerians

The Federal Government has commenced payment of N20, 000 each to five thousand beneficiaries of its Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) programme in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT).

Hajiya Sadiya Umar Farouq, the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, disclosed this on Wednesday at Kwali Area Council in the FCT, NAN reports.

Farouq said the payment was in line with the directives by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Buhari in a nationwide broadcast on Monday, announced the payment as a measure to cushion the effect of the lockdown in Lagos and Ogun States as well as the FCT on poor and vulnerable households.

“As we know, the CCT is for poor and vulnerable households in the country.

“Beneficiaries are entitled to N5, 000 every month; however, the payment of N20, 000 now to each beneficiary is for four mouths.

“It is going to happen all over the country, but we are starting with FCT, Lagos and Ogun. These are the frontline states. Other states will follow.

“With the current pandemic and circumstances on ground, this amount will go a long way to support the families in their daily lives.

“Today, we are giving out N20, 000 each to about 190 beneficiaries in Kwali Area Councils. The total beneficiaries in FCT are 5, 000,’’ Farouq said.

The minister further said that the beneficiaries were chosen without any form of bias, adding that political party affiliation was never a criterion for selection of beneficiaries.

