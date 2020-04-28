Home | News | General | Samuel Eto’o, Ayew’s brothers, react to Pape Diouf’s death

Former Barcelona striker, Samuel Eto’o, and Ghanaian’s brothers, Jordan Ayew and Andrew Ayew, have reacted to the death of former President of Marseille football club, Pape Diouf.

Edujandon.com had reported that Diouf died on Tuesday after contracting Coronavirus (COVID-19).

Diouf was hospitalised in Senegal after contracting the deadly virus.

He became the country’s first Coronavirus fatality.

Reacting, Eto’o posted a video of himself with Diouf on his Instagram page with the caption: “You take the best of this beautiful continent. Have a good rest, boss.”

Also reacting, Andre Ayew, who currently plays for Swansea City, wrote on his Instagram page: “There are no words to express the pain I feel of this terrible news, so many memories come to my mind.

“You were a father, grandfather, and above all, my mentor and even much more than that, you were my legal tutor when I came to France at the age of 14 years. You welcomed me, and you took care of me, you supported and followed me in the pursuit of my dream of becoming a professional footballer.

“Every step you were present, I still remember when I came back to your office, and you asked me for explanations about my grades at school that you did not find satisfactory.

“You never made me privileged, and you taught me that to get something in life, you have to fight and give yourself the means.

“I can’t thank you enough for all that you have done for me, my father, my brother and all my family.

“As I write this message, so many images come to my mind that I will not be able to describe them in a few lines.

“You are known as a journalist, agent, president, the first black man to be president of a first division football club in Europe, but for me, you represented much more than that, and it is hard for me today to tell that until we meet again.

“You have been, you are, and you will remain a very great gentleman, and may your soul rest in peace. RIP Pape Diouf.”

In the same vein, Jordan Ayew, who currently plays for Crystal Palace in the Premier League, wrote on his Instagram page: “Rest in Peace Pape Diouf. My uncle, father, grandfather, mentor, and godfather.

“I cannot thank you enough for all you did for me, my brother Andre, my father, and my family.

“Today is one of the saddest days of my life to hear of your passing. Words are not enough.”

