Cristiano Ronaldo Buys Limited Edition Bugatti Centodieci

The five times Ballon d’Or winner has been reported to have splurged £8.5million on a limited edition Bugatti – of which only 10 have ever been made.

Although the Juventus superstar is currently on lockdown in his native Madeira, he is believed to have ordered the luxury Bugatti Centodieci, report Bild.

Recall that he already has Bugatti Chiron and a Bugatti Veyron Grand Sport Vitesse as part of his huge collection. However, the Bugatti Centodieci comes with some incredible and specifications.

The Centodieci is 44 pounds lighter than the Bugatti Chiron, and has a 8,000 cc (8.0 L; 488.2 cu in) quad-turbocharged W16 engine, rated at 1,177 kW (1,600 PS; 1,578 hp) at 7,000 rpm.

