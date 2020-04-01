Home | News | General | ‘Star Wars’ Actor, Andrew Jack Dies Of Coronavirus
Cristiano Ronaldo Buys Limited Edition Bugatti Centodieci
Coronavirus: 381 Die In 24 Hours In UK

‘Star Wars’ Actor, Andrew Jack Dies Of Coronavirus



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 6 hours 34 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

An actor and dialect coach who appeared in Star Wars and worked with A-list celebrities has died after contracting Covid-19, his agent has said.

Andrew Jack, 76, died in a Surrey hospital on Tuesday.

alt

Agent Jill McCullough said she had been inundated with tributes to one of the acting world’s “brightest and clearest voices”.

She said Jack was unable to see his wife in his final days because she was quarantined in Australia.

His acting credits included The Last Jedi and the Force Awakens.

‘Working full-pelt’
Fellow Star Wars actor Greg Grunberg said he was “devastated” to learn of Jack’s death, describing him as a “wonderful, talented, beloved gentleman”.

“He is one of the kindest people I’ve ever worked with,” he added.

Jack, who lived on a houseboat on the River Thames, had been “full of life”, “funny, charming and a joy to be around,” his agent said.

“He was still working full-pelt, currently coaching on the new Batman,” she added.

He had been unable to see his wife, fellow dialect coach Gabrielle Rogers, who he was “madly in love with”, because she was “stuck in quarantine in Australia, having just flown in from New Zealand last week,” Ms McCullough said.

DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 163