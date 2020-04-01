‘Star Wars’ Actor, Andrew Jack Dies Of Coronavirus
- 6 hours 34 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
An actor and dialect coach who appeared in Star Wars and worked with A-list celebrities has died after contracting Covid-19, his agent has said.
Andrew Jack, 76, died in a Surrey hospital on Tuesday.
Agent Jill McCullough said she had been inundated with tributes to one of the acting world’s “brightest and clearest voices”.
She said Jack was unable to see his wife in his final days because she was quarantined in Australia.
His acting credits included The Last Jedi and the Force Awakens.
‘Working full-pelt’
Fellow Star Wars actor Greg Grunberg said he was “devastated” to learn of Jack’s death, describing him as a “wonderful, talented, beloved gentleman”.
“He is one of the kindest people I’ve ever worked with,” he added.
Jack, who lived on a houseboat on the River Thames, had been “full of life”, “funny, charming and a joy to be around,” his agent said.
“He was still working full-pelt, currently coaching on the new Batman,” she added.
He had been unable to see his wife, fellow dialect coach Gabrielle Rogers, who he was “madly in love with”, because she was “stuck in quarantine in Australia, having just flown in from New Zealand last week,” Ms McCullough said.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles