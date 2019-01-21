Home | News | General | Serie A goalie claims Ronaldo behaved unsportsmanlike to him after a league game

Cristiano Ronaldo has made lots of enemies in the game and former Chievo goalkeeper Stefan Sorrentino recalls the Juventus striker refused to give him his shirt after a league match.

On January 21, 2019, Juve defeated Chievo in a league game by 3-0 but Ronaldo's name was not on the scoresheet which did not make him happy afterwards.

The 41-year-old goalkeeper had earlier met Ronaldo that he would love to have his shirt after the match but the reverse was the case.

But the Italian goalkeeper told Sky Sports that he ended up swapping shirts with Ronaldo's teammate Paulo Dybala.

He recalled: "We agreed to exchange our shirts, but after missing the penalty he was very angry.

"It had never happened to him in Italy.

"In the changing room tunnel we met, he gave me a handshake and congratulated me, but he had a bad face, and he didn't give me his shirt.

“In the end I took Dybala's. It went well anyway."

