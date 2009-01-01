Home | News | General | Heated reactions as Akwa Ibom records first cases of COVID-19

Though Nigeria confirmed its first case of coronavirus in Lagos on Thursday, February 27, via an Italian, Akwa Ibom state had been free of the deadly virus until Wednesday, April 1.

The south-south states recorded five COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) as Nigeria's total cases rose to 174.

How are Nigerians reacting to this new development? Legit.ng notes that since the NCDC's confirmation, Akwa Ibom has emerged one of the top trends on the country's social media space, particularly Twitter.

Below are some reactions from Nigerians as COVID-19 spread to Akwa Ibom state:

"If all we have read on the TL in the last 3 days is true, then, Akwa Ibom should be ready for what is to come. Really scary," Dipo Awojide said.

Obong Ekpe commented: "Other States started with 1 or 2 incident cases, but my state Akwa Ibom kicked off with 5 incident cases.

Breaking: Nigeria confirms 4 new cases of COVID-19

"Ohhhh I can't breathe."

"I'm not even surprised that it's in Akwa Ibom. My people are just so stubborn... The educated ones are in denial. NCDC is underreporting sef... Multiply that 5 × 10. Maybe now, they'll learn. Anbiak mi do wod. Ndiseme," Yene said.

Henry Okelue said: "The new cases in Akwa Ibom show how irresponsible some state governments are. Somebody raised the alarm here yesterday about how Akwa Ibom had nothing on ground for COVID-19. Looks like many of them still don’t believe this very contagious disease is real."

Dr Penking said: "#COVIDー19 had a very loud intro in Akwa Ibom State. From 0 to 5 in one day. Higher than how every other top state started. I see Lagos being beaten soon especially as there are people in Akwa Ibom still believing the virus is a scam brought up to use and chop money."

Coronavirus cases in Nigeria now 81 as disease spreads to Enugu

Gossy Ukanwoke commented: "Thank you Editi for fighting to get people in Akwa Ibom tested.

"That lawsuit, let me know where to contribute my quota."

Chorch Boy also commented: "The Akwa Ibom State Govt had earlier announced a LockDown

"But today, people are still going about their normal business, some believe this pandemic is fake.

"Now that 5 cases have been announced, I'm sure some will still want to see evidence before they stay indoors."

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that some COVID-19 patients in the Infectious Diseases Hospital (IDH) Yaba have produced a video to improve awareness about the virus.

The infected patients also thanked health workers for nursing them back to health in the new video widely circulating on social media.

The video was shared on Twitter by Governor Babjide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos state on Wednesday, April 1.

BREAKING: Nigeria's coronavirus cases rises to 70 with new records in FCT, Oyo

