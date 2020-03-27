Home | News | General | Just in: Sad day as prominent monarch in Nigeria dies

Dr Sa'ad Usman, the emir of Jere community in Kaduna, has passed away, plunging the whole state and the country into mourning.

The emir, who was the husband of Senator Esther Nenadi Usman - a former finance minister, died on Tuesday night, March 31, Vanguard reports

A younger brother of the deceased traditional ruler announced the passing away of the monarch on Wednesday, April 1.

Sa'ad Usman, emir of Jere community in Kaduna state is dead.

He said the Janazah, Muslims burial rite, will be performed on the remains of the emir by 2pm according to Islamic way.

“Inna Lillahi Wa Inna Illaihi Rajiun. I just lost a brother in person of HRH the Sarkin Jere, Dr Saad Usman, PhD. Janazah at Jere, by 2pm Insha Allah," he said.

Before his demise, Emir Usman had served in several political positions among which is the secretary to the government of Kaduna.

The monarch, who was in London for treatment, was reportedly hit by the locals with an implement over a land dispute.

Friends and loyalists of the late monarch will defy curfew order by the Kaduna government to pay the last tribute to him.

Governor Nasir El-Rufai-led government, in a bid to curb the spread of COVID-19, had placed the state on lockdown following reported cases.

Kaduna, according to the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), currently has three cases of coronavirus.

