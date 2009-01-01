Home | News | General | Only women should not know how to cook - Filmmaker Moses Inwang says as he shares lessons COVID-19 taught him

- Nollywood filmmaker Moses Inwang has bared his mind on the current pandemic situation in the world

- Moses Inwang shared 20 lessons that he has learnt from the coronavirus pandemic in the last few days

- The father of two boys said that the United States of America is no longer the world's leading country

A Nollywood filmmaker identified as Moses Inwang has bared his mind on the current pandemic situation in the country. Inwang took to his Instagram page to tell his fans and followers what he has learnt in the past few days.

A lot has happened in the past few days and it has got people like Moses Inwang having deep thoughts about many things in the world.

The filmmaker listed 20 things that the world's current situation has taught him. The moviemaker stated that the United States of America has seized being the world's leading country.

He also explained that China won the 3rd World War without firing a missile and no one could handle it. The pandemic which originated from Wuhan in China has killed thousands of people.

With the current lockdown across many countries of the world, Moses Inwang said that people can survive vacations without trips to Europe and the USA.

Against the thoughts of some people, the content creator stated that rich people are in fact less immune to diseases than the poor. Meanwhile, he said that money can be given to the poor without excessive formality.

Health officials advised strict personal hygiene, which includes washing of hands and applying alcohol-based sanitiser. Since this was announced, the cost of sanitiser has gone up.

In view of this, Moses said that human beings are opportunistic and despicable no matter their socioeconomic position when prices are rising.

He hailed health workers who have been working round the clock to save victims of the disease. He said that they are worth more than sports' persons and entertainers.

Read the list below:

Few important lessons learnt in the past few days: 1. United States is no longer the world's leading country.

2. China won the 3rd World War without firing a missile and no one could handle it.

3. Europeans are not as educated as they appear.

4. We can survive vacations without trips to Europe and USA.

5. Rich people are in fact less immune to diseases than the poor.

6. Human beings are opportunistic and despicable no matter their socioeconomic position when prices are rising.

7. No Pastor, Rabai, Mullah, Alfa or Pandit saved patients. Doctors and healthcare workers did.

8. Human beings are the real viruses on the planet.

9. We sure can spend Billions of Dollars on the poor without red- tapism.

10. Health professionals are worth more than sports' persons and entertainers.

11. Oil is worthless in a society without consumption.

12. How animals feel in the zoo.

13. The planet regenerates quickly without humans at play.

14. Majority of people can work from home.

15. We and the kids can survive without junk food.

16. Prisoners in jail for petty crimes can be released.

17. Living a hygienic life is not difficult.

18. Only women should not know how to cook.

19. There are a lot of good people in the World.

20. If you build more schools and make them free, you will have to construct less hospitals and probably prisons.

21.Media is just manipulative and opportunistic.

22. Fame, wealth and position are vanity.

23. Health is indeed wealth.

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that Nigerian lady vowed not to leave the lab till she finds a cure for the coronavirus disease. The microbiologist, simply identified as Gracious, took to her Twitter page to make the disclosure on Friday, March 20.

Coronavirus: Are Nigerians really afraid of COVID-19? New survey reveals more - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

