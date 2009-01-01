Home | News | General | Tyson Fury's team wants Deontay Wilder's rematch cancelled (see big reason)

- Tyson Fury team wants Wilder rematch to be cancelled

- They want their client to face Anthony Joshua this year

- Fury defeated Deontay Wilder recently in America

Tyson Fury's boxing team are now reportedly planning to convince American boxer Deontay Wilder to step down in his third term bid to fight the British world champion.

Recently, Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in which the American sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital after the fight.

It was even a member of his coaching crew who had to throw in the towel for the referee to end the match thereby declaring Tyson Fury the winner.

But Deontay Wilder has clause in his fight with Tyson Fury and he has activated that trilogy fight with the Brit.

But according to the report on Mirror UK, Tyson Fury's team are not interested in their man facing Deontay Wilder again since they have met twice.

They are however willing to convince Wilder to drop the fight so that they can plan on Tyson Fury to face Anthony Joshua this year.

Fury's camp are so interested in seeing their client facing Anthony Joshua so as for the scores to be settled between two of them.

As it stand now, it is not yet clear if Deontay Wilder will want to step down from his trilogy fight with Tyson Fury which is expected to hold later this year.

They were scheduled initially to meet again in July, but the threat of coronavirus has made the organizers to postpone the duel till around October.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how British boxing champion Tyson Fury is now on the verge of hanging his gloves after his wife Paris sensationally appealed for him to quit after facing Anthony Joshua.

Tyson Fury and his team are still celebrating their recent success over Deontay Wilder in what was a big fight in Las Vegas.

Paris who is the mother of Tyson Fury's five children has now stated emphatically that she wants her husband to fight Anthony Joshua and then retire.

According to the report on UK Mirror, Paris wants Tyson Fury to concentrate more on his family and try to remain unbeaten in his boxing career.

The 29-year-old also explained that they are thinking of relocating to Marbella or Monaco to start a new life in the midst of new people.

