Home | News | General | Breaking: Nigeria records 23 new cases of covid-19

- 23 new cases of coronavirus have been reported in Nigeria

- Nine of the reported cases are in Lagos while 7 was reported in the FCT

- Others are Akwa Ibom which has 5 cases while Kaduna and Bauch have 1 each

Nigeria has recorded another 23 new cases of the dreaded coronavirus. This was disclosed by the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) in a tweet on Wednesday, April 1.

The tweet read: "twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi state.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the Ondo state government has ordered the closure of its boundaries to the neighbouring states of Ekiti, Osun, Kogi, Edo and Ogun from Thursday, April 2, as a precautionary measure against the Covid-19.

Breaking: FG confirms 8 new cases of COVID-19 in Nigeria

Donald Ojogo, the Commissioner for Information and Orientation, disclosed this in a statement made available to newsmen on Wednesday in Akure.

Ojogo explained that the trend in respect of COVID-19 and the possibility of its undeterminable spread was observed, saying this informed the directive.

“Ondo State has ordered the closure of its borders with the neig­hbouring states of Ekiti, Osun, Ko­gi, Edo and Elefon, our coastal border with Ogun, which in the recent past, has witnessed heavy human traffic from Lagos and Ogun,” he said.

According to him, the order prohibits inter-state travels into the state and takes effect from 6.00 p.m on Thursday, April 2.

He further said that secu­rity operatives, as well as monitoring teams, had been put on alert to enforce the order as part of measures already taken to stem COVID­-19 incursion into Ondo State.

“To his glory, Ondo State has remained one of the states in the country without a single confirmed case of COVID-19.

BREAKING: Nigeria's confirmed coronavirus cases now 46

“This is an uncommon grace government and indeed the people must not take for granted.

“As a way of thanking God and seeking His face for this immeasurable grace and continuous favour, government hereby declares a three-day period of fasting and prayers from Thursday to Satur­day for Ondo State and the country at large.

“Government therefore urges the good people of Ondo State to use this period to stand firm in prayers and remain inexorable in His praise as mankind faces this pandemic.

“May God sustain His grace upon Ondo state,” he said.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Street gist: Boys dey vex, make Buhari share money for us | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...