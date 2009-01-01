Home | News | General | Breaking: Amid coronavirus pandemic, medical doctor dies of Lassa fever in Edo

- A medical doctor has lost life to Lassa fever on Wednesday, April 1, in Edo state

- The president of resident doctors association, Aliyu Sokomba, said the deceased contracted the fever from the patients he was treating in Benue state

- Sokomba also raised a concern that many medical doctors across the country may have contacted the COVID-19 disease due to their unprotected exposure to infected patients

A medical doctor has died of Lassa fever in Edo state, this was confirmed by the president of the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD), Dr Aliyu Sokomba, Channels TV reports.

Sokomba said on Wednesday, April 1, that the medical doctor who worked in Benue state died at the Irua Specialist Hospital in Edo state.

Legit.ng gathers that the doctor died due to complications of Lassa fever he contracted while treating infected patients.

Sokomba also noted that few other doctors have also lost their lives to the deadly disease.

The NARD president also raised a concern that many medical doctors across the country may have contacted the COVID -19 disease due to the hazards they expose themselves to while attending to patients without adequate protection.

He said there is a lack of personal protective equipment, including masks, surgical masks in most of the hospital across the country in the face of the battle to contain the COVID -19 pandemic.

Sokomba called on the federal, state and local governments to kindly reward the medical doctors with an upward review of their hazard allowance to 200,000, as well as providing them with life insurance and improved infrastructures in the hospitals.

He lamented that medical doctors are currently paid a paltry sum of 5000 as hazard allowance monthly.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Frank Okiye, the speaker of the Edo state House of Assembly, tested positive for coronavirus.

The information was disclosed by the Edo state deputy governor, Philip Shaibu, while briefing journalists on Wednesday, March 25.

According to Shaibu, Edo government is already taking measures to tackle the further spread of the virus in the state.

This came hours after the governor of the state, Godwin Obaseki, went into self-isolation following his attendance at the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) and National Economic Council (NEC) meetings.

