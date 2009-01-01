Home | News | General | COVID-19: Davido assures fan of Chioma's health, says she is perfectly fine

- Popular Nigerian singer Davido has given an update about his fiancee Chioma's coronavirus status

- Davido said that she has not shown symptoms yet

- The father of three assured his fans that Chioma is perfectly fine

Popular Nigerian singer David Adeleke professionally known as Davido has given an update on his fiancee, Chioma's coronavirus status. Chioma is currently in self-isolation after she tested positive for the virus.

Davido said that the mother of his son is fine and yet to show any symptoms of the deadly infection.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Blow My Mindcrooner announced that the mother of his son tested positive after a test was carried out. He stated that they had to for a test after they recently got back from high-risk countries.

PAY ATTENTION: Read the best news on Nigeria's #1 news app

Following his revelation, the singer got well-wishes from his colleagues, friends, fans, and followers. They prayed that his wife-to-be would get well soon.

Coronavirus: Bauchi governor shares important update on his condition

Recently, a fan identified as Kate Godwin took to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to ask about the welfare of Chioma. Godwin sent her tweet after the singer revealed that he tested negative to coronavirus for the second time.

She congratulated the singer and went ahead to ask Davido if Chioma is getting better.

Responding to her tweet, the singer said that the mother of his son is perfectly fine. According to him, she is yet to show any symptoms of the dreaded virus.

PAY ATTENTION: Do you have news to share? Contact Legit.ng instantly

In other news, Legit.ng earlier reported that singer Davido reacted to his dad’s donation of N1bn to Nigerians. The singer took to his page on the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to appreciate his father's large-heartedness during these difficult times. It was reported that Davido's dad donated one billion naira for relief materials to help Nigerians.

Those who wish me coronavirus will have HIV - Governor Yahaya Bello talks tough (video)

The father of three thanked his dad and used the opportunity to encourage his fans and followers to stay at home and be safe. The Blow My Mind crooner said that everybody can beat the virus together. He noted that his family is doing well, stating that he loves his fans.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: Nigerian man says only rich men can contract the deadly virus - on Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...