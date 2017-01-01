Home | News | General | Peterside resigns from Nigerian Breweries board

Peterside

Nigerian Breweries (NB) Plc on Wednesday notified the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) and the investing public of the resignation of Mr. Atedo Peterside from its board of directors.

The Company Secretary, Mr. Uaboi Agbebaku, stated this in a notice on the NSE website.

He said: “Nigerian Breweries hereby informs the NSE and the investing public of the receipt from Peterside, a notice of resignation from the company’s Board of Directors.

“Following the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, Peterside recently set up the Anap Foundation COVID-19 Think Tank.”

He said Peterside informed the board that his resignation was to enable him to focus fully on fulfilling the objectives of the Think Tank, especially as the pandemic continues to escalate.

According to him, the resignation takes effect on April 1.

“Peterside joined the board on August 21, 2008, and served as the Chairman of the Remuneration Committee and subsequently the Governance Committee during his time on the board,” he added. (NAN)

Vanguard

