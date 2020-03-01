Home | News | General | COVID19: Nasarawa imposes 24-hour curfew on Karu

Ban vehicular movement

By David Odama – Lafia

In an effort to stem the spread of coronavirus because of the proximity from the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja, Nasarawa State government has imposed a 24 hours on Karu local government of the state with effect from Thursday this week.

Vehicular movement has also been banned from 8 pm to 6 am across the state.

The state Governor, Abdullahi Sule announced this Wednesday evening while addressing journalists in government house lafia.

According to the governor, “this is particularly necessary, considering the influx of people from the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja which has been locked down as part of measures to control the spread of the pandemic.

It is for this reason and in line with the provision of the Nasarawa State Dangerous Infectious Diseases (Emergency Prevention) Regulations, 2020, as well as the advice of the Nasarawa State High Powered Committee on COVID-19, the following measures come into immediate effect:

Enforcement of a 24-hour curfew in Karu Local Government Area with effect from 6:00 pm of Thursday, 2nd April 2020 for 14 days in the first instance; Entry into Nasarawa State is hereby restricted to between 6:00 pm to 6:00 am and all persons coming into the State shall continue to be screened at the designated check-points/mobile clinics;

He said Movement in Lafia, the State capital, and other Urban centres are hereby restricted from 8:00 pm to 6:00 am with effect from Thursday, 2nd April 2020 adding that all markets are to remain closed except sellers of food items and medicaments outside the markets except in Karu Local Government Area where there is a 24-hour curfew;

He urged the People of the State to continue to maintain the social distancing directive of the Federal Government of Nigeria and other measures to prevent the spread of the pandemic;

All civil servants from GL. 01 – 12 are to remain at home except those on essential services until further notice;

while security personnel is hereby directed to ensure the enforcement of these directives.

He said a palliative Committee has been constituted to ensure that the citizens of the State are provided with necessary succor during these trying moments.

It would be recalled that I addressed you last week on the outbreak of COVID-19 in Nigeria. During my address, I made a commitment to update you as the event unfolds in our collective determination to safeguard the lives of our people.



