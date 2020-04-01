Home | News | General | Davido Did A Second Coronavirus Test, Still Negative…Gives Update On Chioma’s Case

Davido has given a update on how his fiancee, Chioma is at the moment after she tested positive for coronavirus.

Davido says his fiancee, Chioma who recently tested positive for coronavirus is fine and hasn’t shown any symptoms.

He gave the update while replying a fan who asked if she is doing okay.

Davido had initially explained that he went for a second coronavirus test and found out he was negative.

When the fan later asked him how Chioma was, he wrote: “She hasn’t shown any symptoms till now ..

“she is perfectly fine”

