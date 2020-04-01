Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria’s coronavirus case hit 174 as NCDC announces 23 new cases
BREAKING: Nigeria’s coronavirus case hit 174 as NCDC announces 23 new cases



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  3 hours 55 minutes ago
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed twenty three new cases of coronavirus in the country.

This was disclosed via a tweet on their verified Twitter page.

alt

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 174.

“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State

“As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.

“As at 08:00 pm 1st April, there are

174 confirmed cases, 9 discharged, 2 deaths,” it said.

