BREAKING: Nigeria’s coronavirus case hit 174 as NCDC announces 23 new cases
- 3 hours 55 minutes ago
- 1
- 0
The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed twenty three new cases of coronavirus in the country.
This was disclosed via a tweet on their verified Twitter page.
This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 174.
“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State
“As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.
“As at 08:00 pm 1st April, there are
174 confirmed cases, 9 discharged, 2 deaths,” it said.DON'T MISS: Download Edujandon.com News app and get latest news updates directly to your phone!
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles