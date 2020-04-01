Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria’s coronavirus case hit 174 as NCDC announces 23 new cases

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday confirmed twenty three new cases of coronavirus in the country.

This was disclosed via a tweet on their verified Twitter page.

This brings the total number of confirmed cases in Nigeria to 174.

“Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State

“As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.

“As at 08:00 pm 1st April, there are

