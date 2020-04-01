BREAKING: Nigeria records 23 new cases of COVID-19, total number shoot up to 174

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 23 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 174.





In a tweet via its handle posted on Wednesday evening, the agency gave a breakdown as nine in Lagos, seven in the federal capital territory (FCT), five in Akwa Ibom, one in Kaduna and one in Bauchi.





“As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.”



