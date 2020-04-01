BREAKING: Nigeria records 23 new cases of COVID-19, total number shoot up to 174
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 1, 2020
As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/Wy9MzX1lsr
(As at 9:00 pm 1st April)— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 1, 2020
Lagos- 91
Abuja- 35
Osun- 14
Oyo- 8
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Akwa Ibom- 5
174 confirmed cases
9 discharged
2 deaths#CoronaVirusInNigeria #COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/ZpPrJqz66z
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles