Home | News | General | BREAKING: Nigeria records 23 new cases of COVID-19, total number shoot up to 174
Coronavirus: FG reviews total lockdown in Lagos, Ogun and Abuja, markets to open from 10am to 2pm
COVID-19 and the Mark of the Beast

BREAKING: Nigeria records 23 new cases of COVID-19, total number shoot up to 174



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 1 hour ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) has announced 23 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of infections in the country to 174.

In a tweet via its handle posted on Wednesday evening, the agency gave a breakdown as nine in Lagos, seven in the federal capital territory (FCT), five in Akwa Ibom, one in Kaduna and one in Bauchi.

“As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths.”

Twenty-three new cases of #COVID19 have been reported in Nigeria; 9 in Lagos, 7 in the FCT, 5 in Akwa Ibom, 1 in Kaduna and 1 in Bauchi State

As at 08:00 pm 1st April there are 174 confirmed cases of #COVID19 reported in Nigeria. Nine have been discharged with two deaths pic.twitter.com/Wy9MzX1lsr

— NCDC (@NCDCgov) April 1, 2020

(As at 9:00 pm 1st April)

Lagos- 91
Abuja- 35
Osun- 14
Oyo- 8
Ogun- 4
Edo- 4
Kaduna- 4
Bauchi- 3
Enugu- 2
Ekiti- 2
Rivers-1
Benue- 1
Akwa Ibom- 5

174 confirmed cases
9 discharged
2 deaths#CoronaVirusInNigeria #COVID-19 pic.twitter.com/ZpPrJqz66z

— NigerianEye (@Nigerianey) April 1, 2020

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 129