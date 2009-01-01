WATCH VIDEO: Lagos Coronavirus patients currently receiving treatment spread hope of full recovery

In a video shot inside the Infectious Disease Hospital in Lagos, some patients currently battling COVID-19 have thanked the medical health workers treating them while they battle to recover from the virus.

The patients comprising of Nigerians and foreigners, carried placards with messages appealing to everyone to stay at home. One of the placards had the inscription ''Coronavirus is real, stay home''.

WATCH VIDEO BELOW





The patients also used the opportunity to thank the doctors for being a blessing to them.

The patients, among whom were three foreigners, wore face masks and covers that largely obscured their identities in one of the wards of the hospital.

Some of the messages they bore reads: “Health workers also have families but they can’t stay at home; please stay safe; stay alive.

#Lagoscovidgang2020.”; “It is real; we are living through this but we are confident we will overcome together; kudos to Lagos and its amazing team”; “Hey people, we are foreigners here and we are begging you to stay home for your relatives’ sake;” “many thanks to the health workers; they have been a blessing.”

At his Tuesday briefing, Lagos State Health Commissioner, Prof. Akin. Abayomi had said many of the cases in the state were mild and moderate with none of the cases on ventilator.

“Most of the patients are experiencing a mild to moderate degree of the illness, no patient requires ventilation at the moment.

“I will estimate that about 33 of the 66 are mild, about 33 are showing moderate diseases characterised by severe fever, some coughing, and general body pain,” he said.

At press time, NigerianEye can confirm that we have 174 confirmed cases in the country, 9 discharged, 2 deaths

Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com