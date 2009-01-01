SAD: Six-week-old baby dies of coronavirus

A six-week-old infant is believed to be the youngest patient to die from the coronavirus, Connecticut’s governor said Wednesday.

Governor Ned Lamont tweeted that the newborn was “brought unresponsive to a hospital late last week and could not be revived.”

“Testing confirmed last night that the newborn was COVID-19 positive,” Lamont said. “This is absolutely heartbreaking. We believed this is one of the youngest lives lost anywhere due to complications relation to COVID-19.”

(AFP)

