Man sneaks out of Osun coronavirus isolation centre to socialise friends

According to a source, one Sheriff, the young man sneaked out of the facility at night before the first set of three tested returned positive.

However, the state government denied any breach on the facility. The Côte d’Ivoire returnees were said to have arrived the isolation centre around 3a.m. last Saturday, while the said Alaska sneaked out on Sunday evening and returned on Monday.

Twelve out of the 71 that were tested have been confirmed positive, while 56 more results from the samples are being awaited. Meanwhile, three of the first 24 tested for the virus was confirmed positive on Tuesday, which sparked panic in the town.

Sheriff added that “it is now an open secret that one of them by the name Alaska had sneaked out of their isolation centre to mix with his larger family and indeed the public.

After the breach was discovered, Alaska was apprehended and he tested positive. “Only God knows the magnitude of the dangers that Alaska would have imposed on his family, which he was exposed to and the rest population of Ejigbo and Osun State? “I recall that I have brought attention to this development some eight days ago, when I called on the government of Osun State to show great seriousness on influx from the Ivory Coast to Ejigbo.”

However, the state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Rafiu Isamotu denied any breach at the isolation centre. He said the place was manned by a combination of military and police operatives to ensure that the Ejigbo community is safe.

His words: “There are 127 of them. Yesterday, before we isolated those that were positive, we read out their names and all of them were present. During this period, a lot of rumours and speculations will be going around. “There is no problem at all, as none of them escaped.”

