We don’t know why NCDC is listing just two coronavirus cases for us – Bauchi govt

The NCDC said as of 12:30 pm on Wednesday there were 151 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria.

The NCDC, in its breakdown of these cases, said Bauchi had two confirmed cases.

Speaking on the telephone with newsmen on Wednesday, Bauchi State Primary Health Care Development Agency, Dr. Rilwan Mohammed, could not give any reason why the NCDC was still listing the state as having only two cases instead of three.

He stated that the result of the third case the state government announced was sent to the state by the NCDC.

When asked why the Bauchi State Government declared a third case but the NCDC is still mentioning two cases in the state, he said, “I don’t know the reason why that is so.”

He added, “They (NCDC) sent the result to me yesterday (Tuesday) and that was what we announced to the press. It was after they sent the result to me that I informed the Deputy Governor about it and he, in turn, spoke to the press about it.”

The Bauchi State Government, on Tuesday evening, confirmed a fresh case of the coronavirus disease, which brought the total number in the state to three.

The Deputy Governor, Senator Baba Tela, disclosed this to journalists during the daily press briefing on the updates of coronavirus disease at the Bayara Isolation Center.

He said that the third case is a 55-year-old man who had contact with one of the earlier two positive cases.

The first confirmed case in the state was the Bauchi State Governor, Senator Bala Mohammed, and the second was his 62-year-old friend.

