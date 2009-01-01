Check out the best military movies on Netflix right now

If you interact with a military officer who has fought in any war, they will tell you that war is hellish. In the entertainment industry, military movies are a good way of educating the public about war and its implications in all aspects of life. Currently, there are numerous military films on Netflix that you can watch for both entertainment and educative purposes.
What military movies are on Netflix? This streaming service has a wide selection of the best war movies of all time that were filmed in various parts of the world. Some are about WWI or WW2, while others focus on other wars that have been recorded in history. From military movies, we get to experience the raw human suffering that the army officers undergo to protect their countries.
Best international military movies
The best military movies are those that make the viewer understand how intense war is. They typically involve a lot o human pain and suffering, the use of war gear and equipment, and multiple human killings.
Below is a compilation of 15 best modern war movies, so read on to find out which one tops the list.
15. Kilo Two Bravo
- Original title: Kajaki
- Release: 2015
- Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes
- Country: United Kingdom
- Writer: Tom Williams
- Director: Paul Katis
- Rating: R (Contains disturbing and graphic depiction of injuries and strong language)
Kilo Two Bravo’s storyline is set in September 2006 around Kajaki Dam in southern Afghanistan. A three-person patrol consisting of young British soldiers leaves their outpost that is a short distance from the dam to tackle the Taliban.
As the young men get across the dried river bed, one steps on a mine that was left behind over two decades before from Russia’s interventions.
The other two soldiers try to save him, only to discover that they are also surrounded by mines. If they make one more step, they risk either severe injury or death.
Kilo Two Bravo is one of the top military movies that you can stream on Netflix today. It features David Elliot, Mark Stanley, Scott Kyle, and Paul Luebke.
14. First They Killed My Father
- Release: 2017
- Runtime: 2 hours 16 minutes
- Country: Cambodia/ United States of America
- Writers: Loung Ung and Angelina Jolie
- Director: Angelina Jolie
- Rating: TV-MA
First They Killed My Father is one of the Netflix military movies that have bagged a Golden Globe, nine total awards, and 27 nominations. It is about the story of author Loung Ung and her childhood experiences during the Khmer Rouge.
In the 1970s, Loung Ung, now a human rights activist and author from Cambodia, witnesses her family disintegrating during the Cambodian invasion by the Khmer Rouge. Before the attack, the middle-class family lives comfortably.
The attack leaves the family destitute in a primitive camp. Her dad, a former officer, is murdered, and the rest of the family splits to survive.
The film features Sareum Srey Moch, Phoeung Kompheak, Sveng Socheata, Khoun Sothea, and Sarun Nika.
13. Triple Frontier
- Release: 2019
- Runtime: 2 hours 5 minutes
- Country: United States of America
- Writers: Mark Boal and J.C. Chandor
- Director: J.C. Chandor
- Rating: R (Contains strong language and violence)
Triple Frontier, which is one of the best military movies on Netflix, is about loyalty among five friends being put to the test. In the process, the group faces some harsh consequences.
The five pals are former Special Forces operatives, and they reunite to track down and capture a South American drug lord. They set out on this mission for self-gain rather than for their country.
The heist takes an unexpected turn, and things spiral out of control. Their morals and loyalty to each other are tested. When they reach the breaking point, it becomes survival for the fittest.
The movie features Ben Affleck, Oscar Isaac, Charlie Hunnam, Garrett Hedlund, Pedro Pascal, and Adria Arjona.
12. My Honor Was Loyalty
- Release: 2016
- Runtime: 1 hour 35 minutes
- Country: Italy
- Writer: Alessandro Pepe
- Directors: Leone Frisa and Alessandro Pepe
- Rating: PG-13
My Honor Was Loyalty is one of the military action movies that show the intensity of war. It features Leone Frisa, Francesco Migliore, Paolo Vaccarino, and Albrecht Weimer.
A loyal and patriotic soldier, Untersharführer Ludwig Herckel, works for the 1st SS Panzer Division Leibstandarte SS Adolf Hitler. The storyline begins when a small group of seasoned infantry soldiers fight against the Soviet forces.
During the war, an explosion renders Herckel unconscious, and he finds himself in the woods. He meets another soldier who is also from Germany.
As the two men bond, the other soldier confides in Herckel that he is worried about his Jewish wife. Later, Herckel goes back to Germany and finds the soldier’s wife running away from being arrested by the Gestapo.
The Gestapo shoot her dead as she tries to run away, and this bothers Herckel. He also witnesses as the army crumbles down and the loss of lives during the war.
11. War Horse
- Release: 2011
- Runtime: 2 hours 26 minutes
- Country: United States of America/ India
- Writers: Lee Hall and Richard Curtis
- Director: Steven Spielberg
- Rating: PG-13 (Contains intense sequences of war violence)
War Horseis one of the military movies on Netflix that centers around the First World War. Young Albert signs up to fight in the war after his father sells his beloved horse named Joey to the cavalry.
Joey is sent to France, but his journey across Europe, which is war-torn, is not smooth. On the other hand, Albert, who is now in the British Army, gets injured during the Battle of the Somme.
As he recuperates in the hospital, he gets wind that there is a horse that has been seen in no man’s land. This film features Jeremy Irvine, Peter Mullan, Emily Watson, Niels Arestrup, Tom Hiddleston, and David Thewlis.
10. Good Kill
- Release: 2014
- Runtime: 1 hour 42 minutes
- Country: United States of America
- Writer: Andrew Niccol
- Director: Andrew Niccol
- Rating: R (Contains violent material including a rape, language, and some sexuality)
Good Kill is one of the great military movies that involve drones. A fighter pilot who is based in Las Vegas becomes a drone pilot.
He uses the remote controls to fight the Taliban for 12 hours each day. He then retires back home to his wife and children.
His family fights for his attention in the remaining 12 hours of the day. Soon, he feels overwhelmed and starts questioning his purpose and mission.
Is he fighting an endless war? Is he creating more terrorists instead of killing them? So far, this film has received one award nomination.
Some of the stars in the film are Fatima El Bahraouy, El Khttabi Abdelouahab, Ethan Hawke, Bruce Greenwood, Jake Abel, and January Jones.
9. Operation Red Sea
- Original title: Hong hai xing dong
- Release: 2018
- Runtime: 2 hours 22 minutes
- Country: China/ Morocco
- Writers: Zhuzhu Chen and Ji Feng
- Director: Dante Lam
- Rating: TV-MA
Operation Red Sea ranks ninth in the list of Netflix war films that you should watch. It is one of the good military movies that you should watch, and so far, it has won 31 awards and received 41 nominations.
It is about the PLA Navy-Marine Corps as they launch a rescue mission in the Republic of Ihwea. During the war, the soldiers find themselves in the middle of terrorist activities and rebellions.
Some of the members of the cast in this film are Yi Zhang, Johnny Huang, Hai-Qing, Jiang Du, Luxia Jiang, Sanâa Alaoui, Fang Yin, and Yutian Wang.
8. War Machine
- Release: 2017
- Runtime: 2 hours 2 minutes
- Country: United States of America
- Book writer: Michael Hastings
- Screenplay writer: David Michôd
- Director: David Michôd
- Rating: TV-MA
War Machine is one of the funny military movies that you should make a point of watching. An idiosyncratic general from the United States of America is given the responsibility of cleaning up Afghanistan after eight years of war.
It does not take him long before he is overwhelmed, and he desires to go back home as do other American soldiers. Even so, he believes that he has to accomplish his mission no matter what.
As he tries to rebuild Afghanistan, he faces opposition from allies, enemies, and even bureaucrats. Does he complete his mission?
This film has been nominated for three awards so far. It features Brad Pitt, Daniel Betts, John Magaro, and Anthony Michael Hall.
7. Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden
- Release: 2012
- Runtime: 1 hour 30 minutes
- Country: United States of America
- Writer: Kendall Lampkin
- Directors: John Stockwell and Paulette Victor-Lifton
In Seal Team Six: The Raid on Osama Bin Laden, the CIA gets wind of Osama Bin Laden’s secret location. It prepares a team of Navy SEALs to capture the globally known terrorist.
Although the Navy SEALs are not sure whether he is indeed in the compound, the Pentagon orders them to make an attack. They ignore all possible consequences of launching an unannounced raid in Pakistan.
The Navy SEALs do their job as ordered, and it is nothing short of messy. Do they capture Osama Bin Laden?
The film features Cam Gigandet, Anson Mount, Freddy Rodríguez, Xzibit, Kathleen Robertson, and Eddie Kaye Thomas. It has been nominated for two Primetime Emmys so far.
6. Beasts of No Nation
- Release: 2015
- Runtime: 2 hours 17 minutes
- Country: United States of America
- Novel writer: Uzodinma Iweala
- Screenplay writer: Cary Joji Fukunaga
- Director: Cary Joji Fukunaga
Beasts of No Nation is a dramatic military film that centers around the life of child soldier Agu, who fights in the civil war in one of the African countries.
The young boy is forced to become a soldier in a fictional country. He fears his commander and most of the people around him.
Sadly, his childhood is destroyed by the war in his country. The film shows the turmoil, heartache, and confusion that a child soldier has to endure.
Some of the stars in the film are Abraham Attah, Emmanuel Affadzi, Ama K. Abebrese, Vera Nyarkoah Antwi, Kobina Amissah-Sam, Fred Nii Amugi, and John Arthur.
So far, the film has received one Golden Globe nomination and has won 32 awards.
5. 6 Days
- Release: 2017
- Runtime: 1 hour 34 minutes
- Country: New Zealand/ United Kingdom
- Writers: Glenn Standring and Rusty Firmin
- Director: Toa Fraser
- Rating: R (Contains some violence and strong language)
6 Days is set in April 1980 when the Iranian Embassy in Princes Gate, London, is invaded by armed gunmen. The entire embassy is held hostage for six days.
The film details the events that take place during the six-day standoff. The SAS soldiers prepare to unleash their might in the biggest raid that the world has ever witnessed.
Some of the stars in this film are Jamie Bell, Mark Strong, Abbie Cornish, Martin Shaw, Tim Pigott-Smith, Ben Turner, and Colin Moy.
4. Sand Castle
- Release: 2017
- Runtime: 1 hour 53 minutes
- Country: United States of America
- Writer: Chris Roessner
- Director: Fernando Coimbra
- Rating: TV-MA
Sand Castle tells the tale of a young soldier who goes into the invasion of Iraq in 2003. It is based on real-life occurrences.
Just before the 9/11 attack, a young man enlists in the army. He is not brave, but he joins a volunteer to defend freedom.
He arrives in Iraq in 2003, right after the occupation of Bagdad. He is sent alongside a few other soldiers to provide water for the village because the war has already destroyed the infrastructure.
Due to the destruction, simple tasks such as transporting the water and distributing it to people become a challenge.
Some of the cast members in this movie are Henry Cavill, Nicholas Hoult, Tommy Flanagan, and Sam Spruell.
3. Defiance
- Release: 2008
- Runtime: 2 hours 17 minutes
- Country: United States of America
- Writers: Clayton Frohman and Edward Zwick
- Director: Edward Zwick
- Rating: R (Contains strong language and violence)
The Defiance movie storyline is set during the Second World War when Eastern Europe is occupied by the Nazis.
Four Bielski brothers escape to the Belarussian forests, where they find it very challenging to acquire food for survival and weapons to fight the enemies.
In the forest, they live with the fear of being discovered and murdered by the neighboring Soviet partisans. They do not know who to trust and who is an enemy.
They decide to join the Russian resistance fighters and are given the duty of protecting a large group of Polish Jews who are fleeing from the German war machine.
Children, women, and men of all ages hide in makeshift homes in the forests. Do the brothers successfully protect their new village?
Some of the cast members in Defianceare Daniel Craig, Liev Schreiber, Jamie Bell, Alexa Davalos, Allan Corduner, and Jodhi May.
2. Inglourious Basterds
- Release: 2009
- Runtime: 2 hours 33 minutes
- Country: Germany/ United States of America
- Writer: Quentin Tarantino
- Director: Quentin Tarantino
- Rating: R (Contains strong graphic violence, language, and brief sexuality)
Inglourious Basterds documents some of the events that were witnessed during the Second World War. The Nazis have occupied France, and a plan to kill the Nazi leaders is in the works by some Jewish soldiers from the United States of America.
Shosanna Dreyfus, a young Jewish refugee, witnesses the brutal murder of her family by Colonel Hans Landa. She escapes death, and years later, she runs a theater.
A German war hero notices her and asks her to organize an elegant movie premiere in her theater. She uses her position to plot revenge against the Germans who killed her family.
Every principal Nazi officer promises to attend the function. The Basterds, who are the Jewish soldiers from the United States of America, also get to know about the function and plan to attend, headed by Lt. Aldo Raine.
On the D-day, the paths of the Basterds and the Nazi officials finally cross. The film features Brad Pitt, Mélanie Laurent, Christoph Waltz, Eli Roth, and Til Schweiger.
1. The Siege of Jadotville
- Release: 2016
- Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes
- Country: Ireland and South Africa
- Book writer: Declan Power
- Screenplay writer: Kevin Brodbin
- Director: Richie Smyth
- Rating: TV-MA
What is the best war movie on Netflix? The Siege of Jadotville is arguably the best military film that you can watch on Netflix right now. It is set in 1961 when the United Nations sends an Irish peacekeeper troop to Congo.
Commandant Pat Quinlan is the head of the troop that is given the responsibility of protecting the mining town of Jadotville just as the civil war erupts.
Meanwhile, an attack dubbed Operation Morthor against the Belgian and French mercenaries is launched by Dr. Conor Cruise O'Brien, a United Nations adviser.
The mercenaries retaliate, so Quinlan and his troop are under siege. Do the Irish soldiers resist the attack?
The film that features Richard Lukunku, Danny Sapani, Mark Strong, Fionn O'Shea, Ronan Raftery, Fiona Glascott, and Jason O'Mara.
Are you looking for new military movies to watch during the self-isolation/ quarantine period? We have compiled a list of the best military movies to entertain and teach you something new. Which among them is your favorite and why?
