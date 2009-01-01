Home | News | General | Top cyberpunk movies on Netflix for you and your loved ones

If neon lights with a dash of cybernetic enhancements are your favorite form of entertainment, then it is time to cozy up and enjoy the best cyberpunk movies ever. You can expect to see rebellion, revenge, posthumanism, dehumanization, isolation, and alienation in these films. For most people, the lush color palette is usually the most striking thing in these movies.

What are cyberpunk movies? These are a sub-genre of Sci-Fi films that typically focus on a poor city where the evil powers take control and run things the way they please. Usually, the city is in lush colors, particularly the reds, blues, and pinks. The social and economic divide between the affluent and the poor is glaring, but even the more impoverished citizens have access to advanced technologies.

Best cyberpunk movies on Netflix

What would you do if you had access to artificial intelligence or even human-made super serums? You would probably try to take control of the world as often seen in the best cyberpunk movies.

What would ensue would be you getting caught up in a complicated conspiracy to unravel the nature of humankind. Before you wander off too much into what you would do if you had these powers, check out the top Netflix cyberpunk films that you should watch now;

15. Men in Black

Image: instagram.com, @weratefilms

Source: Instagram

Release: 1997

1997 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes

1 hour 38 minutes Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Director: Barry Sonnenfeld

Barry Sonnenfeld Comic writer: Lowell Cunningham

Lowell Cunningham Screen story writer: Ed Solomon

What space movies are on Netflix? Men in Black is a cyberpunk movie that is about what happens in space.

It is based on the comic book by Lowell Cunningham. Its storyline is about a police officer who is also part of a secret organization that monitors the outer space.

The private agency code is MiB, and it does extraterrestrial surveillance. One of its finest men, K, decides to recruit for a new addition to the corporation.

He chooses James Edwards, who works with the NYPD. One random day, a flying saucer falls into the earth, and it brings a bug with it.

The MiB agents have to stop the bug before it causes damage. This cyberpunk Netflix film has won one Oscar award.

It features Tommy Lee Jones, Will Smith, Linda Fiorentino, Vincent D'Onofrio, Rip Torn, Tony Shalhoub, Siobhan Fallon Hogan, among other actors and actresses.

14. April and the Extraordinary World

Image: instagram.com, @a_list_of_movies_i_have_seen

Source: Instagram

Original title: Avril et le monde truqué

Release: 2015

2015 Country: France/ Canada/ Belgium

France/ Canada/ Belgium Runtime: 1 hour 45 minutes

1 hour 45 minutes Rating: PG

PG Directors: Christian Desmares and Franck Ekinci

Christian Desmares and Franck Ekinci Writers: Franck Ekinci and Benjamin Legrand

April and the Extraordinary World is one of the best cyberpunk anime movies on Netflix. Its plot is set in 1941 France, a country that is trapped in the 19th century.

In this strange country that is headed by Napoleon V for seven decades now, scholars tend to disappear mysteriously. As a result, citizens are denied inventions in different aspects of life.

There is no aviation, electricity, radio, or even television, so people rely on steam and coal. A young girl named Avril decides to look for her missing parents, who are scientists.

She is accompanied by her grandfather, a young scoundrel named Julius, and talking cat on this mission. The four face numerous challenges in the quest for finding Avril's parents.

13. Snowpiercer

Image: instagram.com, @botammovie.me

Source: Instagram

Release: 2013

2013 Country: South Korea/ Czech Republic

South Korea/ Czech Republic Runtime: 2 hours 6 minutes

2 hours 6 minutes Rating: R

R Director: Bong Joon Ho

Bong Joon Ho Writers: Bong Joon Ho and Kelly Mastersons

What are the best Sci Fi movies on Netflix right now? Snowpiercer is one of the best cyberpunk movies on Netflix at the moment. The plot is set in 2031.

The entire world is in a frozen state except for the lucky few who are aboard the Snowpiercer. They are on the train for 17 years, going across different parts of the world, establishing their economy.

Curtis heads the survivors on the train. Each section of the train has different social classes, and the lower-class people try their best to get to the front of the train. Soon, there will be a revolution.

The film features Chris Evans, Kang-ho Song, Ed Harris, John Hurt, Tilda Swinton, and Octavia Spencer. So far, it has received 104 nominations and won 33 awards.

12. Incredibles 2

Image: instagram.com, @bone_dan78

Source: Instagram

Release: 2018

2018 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 1 hour 58 minutes

1 hour 58 minutes Rating: PG

PG Director: Brad Bird

Brad Bird Writer: Brad Bird

Incredibles 2 is one of the recent Sci-Fi cyberpunk movies that are suitable for the entire family. It is about the hero family known as The Incredibles as they take on a new mission to save the world.

The family has accepted its superhero role, but their special powers are illegal. The family members are arrested after they fail to stop the Underminer.

The Deavor siblings come up with a project to rehabilitate the public image of the heroes. Each member is assigned a specific role.

Mr. Incredible is required to stay at home to manage domestic matters. On the other hand, his wife, Elastigirl, has to go out to save the world.

Mr. Incredible finds it challenging to be at home taking care of the children. Elastigirl does her best to solve the mystery of the enemy who is wreaking havoc in the world.

The film has received one Oscar nomination and has won a total of 12 awards.

11. Avengers: Infinity War

Image: instagram.com, @mcguire.elly

Source: Instagram

Release: 2018

2018 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 2 hours 29 minutes

2 hours 29 minutes Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Directors: Anthony Russo and Joe Russo

Anthony Russo and Joe Russo Writers: Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely

Avengers: Infinity War was one of the top cyberpunk films in 2018 and is available on Netflix. The storyline is about the Avengers teaming up with their allies to protect the world from threats that one hero cannot contain.

A new threat arises from the cosmic shadows: Thanos. The despot aims to get the six Infinity Stones, which contain unimaginable power.

He intends to use the power to change reality. The Avengers have fought for long, but this is the one time they must fight the despot even harder. What will be the fate of the earth?

The film features Robert Downey Jr., Chris Hemsworth, Mark Ruffalo, Chris Evans, and Scarlett Johansson.

10. Ex Machina

Image: instagram.com, @rayamovies

Source: Instagram

Release: 2014

2014 Country: United Kingdom

United Kingdom Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes

1 hour 48 minutes Rating: R

R Director: Alex Garland

Alex Garland Writer: Alex Garland

Ex Machina is about 26-year-old Caleb, a programmer, who works at the largest internet company in the world. He wins a competition and has to spend seven days at a private mountain retreat.

The private mountain is owned by Nathan, the CEO of the company. When Caleb arrives for his retreat, he discovers that he has to be part of a weird and fascinating experiment.

He has to interact with a real artificial intelligence that is in the form of a gorgeous female robot.

Ex Machina features Domhnall Gleeson, Alicia Vikander, Oscar Isaac, Sonoya Mizuno, Corey Johnson, and Gana Bayarsaikhan. It has won one Oscar and other 71 awards.

9. Okja

Image: instagram.com, @headington_vegan

Source: Instagram

Release: 2017

2017 Country: South Korea/ United States of America

South Korea/ United States of America Runtime: 2 hours

2 hours Rating: TV-MA

TV-MA Director: Bong Joon Ho

Bong Joon Ho Writers: Bong Joon Ho and Jon Ronson

Okja is one of the foreign cyberpunk movies that blend different genres, including humor, drama, and poignancy, effortlessly. It is about a young girl named Mija who protects her animal pal.

In the past ten years, Moja has been a friend, companion, and caretaker of Okja, a huge animal. The two reside in the mountains of South Korea.

Mirando Corporation, a multinational conglomerate, comes and takes the animal and transports it to New York. Lucy, the CEO, has big plans for the animal.

Mija sets out to rescue her animal friend. On her mission, she faces different types of people. They are all stumbling blocks in her mission. She does all it takes to bring Okja home.

The film features Tilda Swinton, Sheena Kamal, Michael Mitton, Giancarlo Esposito, and Jake Gyllenhaal. So far, it has bagged seven awards.

8. Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Image: instagram.com, @mightykyloren_and_sweetbensolo

Source: Instagram

Release: 2017

2017 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 2 hours 32 minutes

2 hours 32 minutes Rating: PG-13

PG-13 Director: Rian Johnson

Rian Johnson Writers: Rian Johnson and George Lucas

Luke Skywalker, the Jedi Master-in-hiding, halfheartedly agrees to guide Rey in the principles of The Force. On the other hand, Leia, now working as a general, decides to become the leader of the remaining bits of the resistance.

Leia is taking over from the First Order. Rey discovers her abilities, but Luke Skywalker is unsettled when he notices just how powerful she is.

Star Wars: The Last Jedi features Mark Hamill, Carrie Fisher, Adam Driver, Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, and Oscar Isaac. It has received four Oscar nominations so far.

7. The Matrix

Image: instagram.com, @star_king_1997

Source: Instagram

Release: 1999

1999 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 2 hours 16 minutes

2 hours 16 minutes Rating: R (Contains Sci-Fi violence and brief language)

R (Contains Sci-Fi violence and brief language) Directors: Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski

Lana Wachowski and Lilly Wachowski Writers: Lilly Wachowski and Lana Wachowski

Although The Matrix is not one of the 80s cyberpunk movies on Netflix, it borrows a few elements from that era. It is about Thomas A. Anderson, a man who has two lives.

During the day, he is a computer programmer, but at night, he is a hacker called Neo. Neo often questions the reality, but the truth is unimaginable.

The police target Neo and he becomes aware of it through Morpheus, who is also a computer hacker. Morpheus awakens Neo to the reality.

The world is just full of humans who are imprisoned in the matrix. He, therefore, has to go to the matrix to face the agents for the sake of the humans.

The film features Keanu Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Carrie-Anne Moss, Hugo Weaving, Gloria Foster, Joe Pantoliano, among other stars.

6. The Lobster

Image: instagram.com, @kudaidem_rnd

Source: Instagram

Release: 2015

2015 Country: Ireland/ United Kingdom/ France/ Greece/ Netherlands

Ireland/ United Kingdom/ France/ Greece/ Netherlands Runtime: 1 hour 59 minutes

1 hour 59 minutes Rating: R

R Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Yorgos Lanthimos Writers: Yorgos Lanthimos and Efthymis Filippou

In a dystopian future, every single person is taken to a hotel and is forced to find a romantic partner. That is the law of the city.

One must find a lover within 45 days, or else they will be transformed into an animal and released to the woods.

The film has been nominated for an Oscar and has won 33 awards so far.

The Lobster features Jacqueline Abrahams, Roger Ashton-Griffiths, Jessica Barden, Olivia Colman, Anthony Dougall, and Colin Farrell.

5. Forbidden Planet

Image: instagram.com, @patient.1

Source: Instagram

Release: 1956

1956 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 1 hour 38 minutes

1 hour 38 minutes Rating: G

G Director: Fred M. Wilcox

Fred M. Wilcox Screenplay writer: Cyril Hume

Cyril Hume Story writer: Irving Block

In Forbidden Planet, Adams and his team are sent to investigate why the planet that is inhabited by scientists is quiet. The team discovers that all scientists except two are long dead.

Dr. Morbius and his daughter have escaped death. A hideous monster killed the rest of the people. What Adam does not know is that Morbius has a discovery.

The scientist will not share it with Adams or even his daughter. What is he hiding?

The film features Walter Pidgeon, Anne Francis, Leslie Nielsen, Warren Stevens, Richard Anderson, and Jack Kelly. It has been nominated for an Oscar once and has won one award as well.

4. Her

Image: instagram.com, @justgig8.movies

Source: Instagram

Release: 2013

2013 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 2 hours 6 minutes

2 hours 6 minutes Rating: R (Has some strong language, sexual content and brief graphic nudity)

R (Has some strong language, sexual content and brief graphic nudity) Director: Spike Jonze

Spike Jonze Writer: Spike Jonze

Theodore, a lonely man, is finalizing his divorce. He spends most of his free time playing video games and hanging out with his friends.

He decides to buy the new OS1, which is considered to be the best artificially intelligent operating system in the world. Within no time, he is drawn in with Samantha, who voices the OS1.

The two spend a lot of time together and he ends up falling in love with her. The man becomes confused because he is in love with his OS.

The intelligent OS helps Theodore to find solutions to all his issues, but it cannot help him to deal with the love conflict that faces him.

The stars in this film on Netflix include Joaquin Phoenix, Lynn Adrianna Freedman, Lisa Renee Pitts, Chris Pratt, Artt Butler, Rooney Mara, Brian Johnson, Scarlett Johansson, among others.

3. Under the Skin

Image: instagram.com, @murphaloid

Source: Instagram

Release: 2013

2013 Country: Switzerland/ United Kingdom/ United States of America

Switzerland/ United Kingdom/ United States of America Runtime: 1 hour 48 minutes

1 hour 48 minutes Rating: R (Contains graphic nudity, sexual content, some violence, and strong language)

R (Contains graphic nudity, sexual content, some violence, and strong language) Director: Jonathan Glazer

Jonathan Glazer Writers: Walter Campbell and Jonathan Glazer

Under the Skin is about an alien who comes to earth and disguises itself in the form of a mysterious young lady. The lady often seduces lonely Scottish men in the evening hours.

The men are her prey. She seduces them into a space dimension where they are stripped then eaten. After some time, the alien starts to change.

She becomes more and more human, and this has unprecedented implications.

The film features Scarlett Johansson, Jeremy McWilliams, Lynsey Taylor Mackay, Krystof Hádek, Dougie McConnell, Kevin McAlinden, among others.

So far, it has won a BAFTA Film Award as well as 24 other awards.

2. Black Panther

Image: instagram.com, @holleywood1

Source: Instagram

Release: 2018

2018 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 2 hours 14 minutes

2 hours 14 minutes Rating: PG-13 (Contains sequences of action violence and a brief rude gesture)

PG-13 (Contains sequences of action violence and a brief rude gesture) Director: Ryan Coogler

Ryan Coogler Writers: Ryan Coogler and Joe Robert Cole

Black Panther was one of the biggest film releases of 2018. The storyline begins after the occurrences of Captain America: Civil War.

Prince T'Challa goes back home to his isolated by technologically advanced African land of Wakanda. He is back to serve the people as their new king.

Soon after arriving home, he discovers that his throne is challenged. Some people from his Wakanda want the seat.

Two enemies then form an alliance to destroy Wakanda. The Black Panther, a hero, must team up with the members of the special forces and the CIA agent to prevent war from rupturing in Wakanda.

Some of the stars in this film are Chadwick Boseman, Michael B. Jordan, Lupita Nyong'o, Danai Gurira, Martin Freeman, Daniel Kaluuya, and Letitia Wright.

So far, it has won three Oscars and other 109 awards.

1. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Image: instagram.com, @spidermanintothespiderverses

Source: Instagram

Release: 2018

2018 Country: United States of America

United States of America Runtime: 1 hour 57 minutes

1 hour 57 minutes Rating: PG (Contains some scenes of violence, thematic elements, and mild language)

PG (Contains some scenes of violence, thematic elements, and mild language) Directors: Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey

Bob Persichetti and Peter Ramsey Writers: Phil Lord and Rodney Rothman

Miles Morales, a teenager, becomes the new Spider-Man. He struggles with balancing his new role with school and friends.

He comes across the erstwhile savior of New York named Peter Parker in the multiverse. The new Spider-man must undergo some training to become New York's protector.

Some of the stars in this Netflix film are Shameik Moore, Jake Johnson, Hailee Steinfeld, Mahershala Ali, Brian Tyree Henry, Lily Tomlin, Luna Lauren Velez, and Zoë Kravitz.

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse has won one Oscar as well as 76 other awards.

The above list of the top cyberpunk movies on Netflix is a must-watch for all Sci-Fi film lovers. They are entertaining and very futuristic. Which among the 15 are your favorite, and why? Share with us in the comment section below.

