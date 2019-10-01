Home | News | General | WASEC sets to promote creativity in teachers, others

Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

The Convener, Writers, Authors, Speakers and Entrepreneurs Conference, WASEC, Mr. Kayode Adeogun has said the need to help teachers and other professionals build, connect, expand and define with clarity their purpose informed orgainsing the event slated for later in the week year .

According to Adeogun, a multi-talented journalist and motivational speaker: “WASEC will attracts writers, authors, speakers and entrepreneurs from startups, small, medium and large-scale enterprises in Nigeria and abroad. It will expose teachers, journalists, and other professionals to the pros and cons of their industry.

“Among the speakers are: Adedeji Odulesi; a Developmental Psychologist and a Certified Life Coach Dr. Ruth Goma; passionate catalyst for change, Rotimi Eyitayo; a certified and experienced Montessori Directress, Ronke Adeniyi fondly called RonkePosh; a motivational speaker, an entrepreneur and an advocate of change, Michael Babasola; a business consultant, business coach, professional mentor, and a business developer, Opeyemi Adeyanju.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...