Home | News | General | WASEC sets to promote creativity in teachers, others
Girls4Tech: Mastercard addresses tech skills shortage among Nigerian women
COVID -19 lockdown directive: Worshippers attack taskforce in Lagos

WASEC sets to promote creativity in teachers, others



Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
  • 2 hours 37 minutes ago
  • 1
  • 0
Comments
View Comments
Kindly Share This Story:

By Elizabeth Osayande

alt

alt

The Convener, Writers, Authors, Speakers and Entrepreneurs Conference, WASEC, Mr. Kayode Adeogun has said the need to help teachers and other professionals build, connect, expand and define with clarity their purpose informed orgainsing the event slated for later in the week year .

According to Adeogun, a multi-talented journalist and motivational speaker: “WASEC will attracts writers, authors, speakers and entrepreneurs from startups, small, medium and large-scale enterprises in Nigeria and abroad. It will expose teachers, journalists, and other professionals to the pros and cons of their industry.

“Among the speakers are: Adedeji Odulesi; a Developmental Psychologist and a Certified Life Coach Dr. Ruth Goma;  passionate catalyst for change, Rotimi Eyitayo; a certified and experienced Montessori Directress, Ronke Adeniyi fondly called RonkePosh; a motivational speaker, an entrepreneur and an advocate of change, Michael Babasola; a business consultant, business coach, professional mentor, and a business developer, Opeyemi Adeyanju.

Kindly Share This Story:

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General Visit website


Loading...
view more articles

About Article Author

Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka
Chuka (Webby) Aniemeka

Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.

View More Articles

Related Article

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Nigerian Traditional Medicine Practitioners Offer To Treat Buhari

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

Maradona accused of s3xual harassment

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

UNBELIEVABLE!! Meet 5 People Who Survived The Impossible And Got The Lives Of Their Dreams

100 Most Popular News

1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 162