Ganduje, wife's Covid-19 test announced as 3 governors now positive to Coronavirus

- There is joy in Kano state as Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje tested negative to coronavirus pandemic

- A statement by the governor's chief press secretary, Abba Anwar, also revealed that the governor's wife, Hajia Hafsat, also tested negative

- Governor Ganduje prayed for the quick recovery of Covid-19 victims and reemphasised his commitment towards safeguarding Kano from the disease

The anxiety in Kano state has been subsided after Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje and his wife Hajia Hafsat tested negative to coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The Kano governor's coronavirus status was made known in a statement on Thursday, April 2, by his chief press secretary Abba Anwar, Vanguard reports.

Awar thanked God for his principal and prayed for the quick recovery for those who have tested positive to the life-threatening virus "irrespective of race, nationality, ethnicity, social status, political or religious affiliations‎."

Legit.ng recalls that since the outbreak of the virus in Nigeria, three governors have confirmed positive, sending a wave of fear into the spine of their colleagues at the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF).

The governors who have tested positive include Mohammed Bala of Bauchi state, Nasir El-Rufai of Kaduna state and Seyi Makinde of Oyo state.

Governor Ganduje, upon testing negative, prayed for protection against the global pandemic and enjoined Nigerians to take preventive measures seriously.

"While we pray for Divine intervention we must make sure that we always listen to health professionals and work with professional advice," part of the statement said.

"Staying at home is safer, healthier and most appropriate. I also urge Nigerians to strictly abide by directives given by the Federal Government as another mechanism in containing the spread of the disease."

The governor also reemphasised his commitment towards fighting coronavirus pandemic and work with the federal government and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) to curb the fast-spreading virus.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Nigerian government has announced another casualty from Coronavirus (Covid -19), officially bringing the number of the death toll to two.

The minister of health, Osagie Ohanire, made this known during the presidential task force briefing on Monday, March 30, in Abuja.

The minister said that three people have been discharged after fully recovering from the pandemic. He, however, revealed that another casualty was recorded after the patient was severely hit by the virus.

