Man United star Rashford snubs Messi, names Ronaldo, 1 other player as his idols while growing up

- Marcus Rashford says he idolized Ronaldo and Rooney while growing up

- Rooney and Ronaldo were superb while playing for Man United

- Rashford was playing at the Manchester United academy then

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has named Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo as the two superstars he idolized while growing up watching the Red Devils' games.

Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo were so superb while playing for Manchester United helping the club to win three successive Premier League titles from 2006-2009.

Years back when the duo of Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney were shining and firing in all cylinders for Manchester United, Marcus Rashford was still at the club's academy.

Ex United manager Sir Alex Ferguson was the one who gave Wayne Rooney and Cristiano Ronaldo the chance then to shine at Old Trafford.

And according to the report by Daily Star, Marcus Rashford stated that he used to watch Cristiano Ronaldo and Wayne Rooney very well then.

“For me it was Rooney and Ronaldo that I idolized growing up.

“Just watching them so closely when they were playing the games and when they were both young they we so full of energy.

“It was just an unbelievable experience watching those two players play together.

“For me, those two and not just me, for most people of my generation would look up to those two,'' he explained.

After spending six years at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo left the side in 2009 for a move to Real Madrid where he won more Champions League title.

Wayne Rooney on the other hand stayed back at Old Trafford until 2017 before he left the Theater of Dream.

Marcus Rashford has not played any game for Manchester United this year after sustaining an injury which made the club to get Odion Ighalo on loan.

Ighalo has however been able to convinced Manchester United chiefs that he is a worthy of a permanent deal.

Earlier, Legit.ng had reported how Manchester United legend Andy Cole has called Nigerian striker Odion Ighalo to congratulate him on his arrival at Old Trafford and also wished him good luck this season in all competitions.

The former Super Eagles star was about to attend to an interview with Manchester United media team before his phone rang and had to pause to receive the call from Andy Cole.

Andy Cole introduced himself to Odion Ighalo as former Manchester United striker before asking the Nigerian how he will feel when he scores his first goal for the Red Devils.

