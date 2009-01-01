Home | News | General | Checkout before and after photos of transgender people as they celebrate Trans Day of Visibility

- Transgender men and women around the world are celebrating Trans Day of Visibility

- The trans men and women took to the popular micro-blogging platform to share beautiful before and after photos

There was a time in the world when transgender people were viewed as taboos and they could not come out to reveal their identity or talk about their progress with friends and family members.

In today's world, in some countries, transgender people are now celebrated for their bravery and courage to choose how they want to live their lives. A special day has been set out for transgender people to be celebrated. Every March 31, the Trans Day of Visibility is celebrated.

Transgender men and women took to the popular micro-blogging platform, Twitter, to celebrate the day with before and after photos of themselves. They shared photos of themselves before they transformed into the gender they identify as.

Some had photos of their progress through transformation and others had photos of them as a child and photos of how they look presently.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had earlier reported that Nikkie de Jager, who is famously known as NikkieTutorials, shared a personal part of herself with millions of followers. In a 17-minute YouTube video titled, I'm Coming Out, the 25-year-old revealed she was born in the wrong body and is actually a transgender woman.

Nikkie started the video by saying the world is full of labels and she hates it. The make-up star revealed she wanted to tell her story on her own terms, but added the choice was taken away from her.

According to the influencer, there were people who tried to blackmail her by threatening to leak her story to the media. So, she decided to tell the truth - and despite it not being under the ideal circumstances - Nikkie said admitting a part of herself to the world felt "liberating".

Nikkie hopes her truth inspires other "little Nikkies around the world" who feel insecure, misunderstood and out of place. The YouTube star thanked her mother, who she said supported her from day one, and her fiancé, Dylan.

