Home | News | General | Our members are being harassed - Lagos NMA, Medical Guild says

- NMA has alleged harassment of its members

- The medical body accused the police of restricting the movement of health workers

- According to the NMA, people will die over the directive of the police

The Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, and the Medical Guild in Lagos state has accused the police of harassment.

The medical body blamed commissioner of police in the state Hakeem Odumosu over his statement on the movements of health workers following restriction order.

This was disclosed in separate statements issued by the state NMA and Medical Guild, Vanguard reports.

The Medical Guild, in a statement by its chairman, Dr. Olujimi Sodipo, said: “We strongly urge the CP to retract his directive which will lead to loss of lives of members of the public unnecessarily. We also use this medium to appreciate all our members who have taken up the task of catering for COVID-19 and other patients in all our hospitals. With God’s will, Lagos and Nigeria will soon be declared free of the pandemic.”

Coronavirus: Institute wants herdsmen excluded from lockdown

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had reported that the governor of Oyo state, Seyi Makinde, wrote to appreciate people for their well wishes as he battles coronavirus.

It should be noted that the governor on Monday, March 30, tested positive to the virus. In a Facebook post on Wednesday, April 1, the governor said he would overcome the infection.

As the governor wrote, he asked the people of the state to keep following the directives of the state Covid-19 tasks force.

He said he believes so many people in the state would outrun the virus just like he would.

Legit.ng also reported that the governor of Ekiti, Kayode Fayemi, rejoiced over the latest coronavirus development in the state.

In a tweet on Tuesday, March 31, he said that the only Covid-19 patient in the state was discharged from its isolation centre.

In the said post on the micro-messaging platform, he attached three pictures of the isolation centre as he shared the news.

COVID-19: Northern Solidarity Front tackles NOA over lack of sensitization

Legit.ng also reported that a Nigerian lady with the name Oluwaseun Ayodeji Osowobi shared her isolation experience after she recovered from coronavirus.

PAY ATTENTION: Download our mobile app to enjoy the latest news update

She said that she started noticing symptoms of the virus after she returned from the UK post-commonwealth event. Oluwaseun had to quickly self-isolate, and some days after then tested positive to the deadly Covid-19.

The development threw off all her arrival plans. The Nigerian lady said she had to call the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control to get tested and on getting to the isolation centre, had to wait for a long two-hour period. Her initial treatment at the centre was horrible as nurses treated her like she was a “plague”.

After spending days at the isolation centre, patients started trooping in their high numbers, that she wondered if people out there were observing social distancing.

Coronavirus: We’re not distributing cars, NASS has approved funds for NCDC, Lagos over COVID-19 - Reps

She also lost her appetite and had to struggle with nausea as things like soap and food disgusted her.

Days after doctors came to say she tested negative, she was joyous and had to share the news with her family and friends.

NAIJ.com (naija.ng) -> Legit.ng We have upgraded to serve you better

Coronavirus: The govt cannot force us to stay at home | Legit TV

[embedded content]

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General

Loading...