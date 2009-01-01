Home | News | General | Anthony Joshua breaks down in tears as he loses close friends to coronavirus (video)

World heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua has recounted the loss of friends to the rampaging coronavirus saying the pandemic is real, while urging everyone to stay safe in these trying times.

According to SunSport, the WBO, WBA and IBF heavyweight title holder is currently self-isolating due to the pandemic that has now killed over 47,000 people across the globe.

The 30-year-old took to his Instagram handle to urge his fans around the world to keep safe and that those struggling with the infection have his support.

According to the British boxer who trains at the Finchley Boxing Club in Barnet, North London, the right thing to do now is for everyone to stay at home.

"Wherever you are in the world, I'm just checking in personally for everyone to just say that I hope you're all well, you're all keeping safe.

"This is a message to say you've got my support, we're all doing the right thing.

"To the people who are suffering with coronavirus, I wish you a speedy recovery because it is no joke.

A total 2,352 people have died from the coronavirus in the UK and close to 30,000 have been infected from the epidemic.

"To the ones who have suffered, and lost loved ones, I want to say keep your head up. You've got my love. Blessings to you and your family and condolences.

"I've lost no one immediate to me but I've lost close ones from my boxing gym, close friends, friends of friends, and it gets serious when it starts coming closer to home," he added.

The much anticipated heavyweight fight between Anthony Joshua and Kubrat Pulev will not hold until later in the month of July, at least, due to the rampaging coronavirus crisis, SunSport reports.

English sports promoter Eddie Hearn made this revelation on Monday, March 30, saying the bout which was earlier scheduled for June 20 has been shifted forward due to the global crisis.

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn says an official statement as regards full details and new date for the fight would be made public in the coming days.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Tyson Fury's boxing team are now reportedly planning to convince American boxer Deontay Wilder to step down in his third term bid to fight the British world champion.

Recently, Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder in which the American sustained serious injuries and was taken to the hospital after the fight.

It was even a member of his coaching crew who had to throw in the towel for the referee to end the match thereby declaring Tyson Fury the winner.

But Deontay Wilder has clause in his fight with Tyson Fury and he has activated that trilogy fight with the Brit.

