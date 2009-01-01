Ooni imposes curfew in Ile-Ife for spiritual cleansing





The Ooni of Ife, Oba Enitan Ogunwusi, has announced a spiritual cleansing against the ravaging Coronavirus, thereby imposing curfew on the ancient city.





According to a public service announcement made by Chief Oyelami Awoyode, on behalf of the monarch, the curfew takes effect from 8 am on Thursday till 6 pm, warning residents to remain in their homes within the stipulated period.





It explained that the spiritual cleansing would be carried out through the instrument of a deity, known as ‘Oro’ in Yoruba cultural parlance.





It added that the deity is no respecter of any individual irrespective of social status, saying whoever flouts the order would bear a grave consequence.

Meanwhile, some of the areas specifically announced as points of significant attention during the spiritual exercise include, Sabo, Ilare, Iremo, Oja-ife, Ita-Osun, Ita-agbon, Iloro, Ilode, Iwara, Isale-agbara, Arubidi, and Ondo-road among others.





Recall that the revered monarch, recently addressed a world press conference, where he emphasised the potency of some African herbs to cure some dreadful ailments around the globe.





He cited Cuba, a Latin American country as an example of a nation with Africa-oriented culture with enviable achievement in her health sector, which manifested in the role played by the country in the fight against the novel Coronavirus.





