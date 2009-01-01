Coronavirus: French govt airlifts over 399 nationals from Nigeria
- 1 hour ago
- 1
- 0
The French government on Thursday airlifted over 399 of its nationals from Nigeria.
They were airlifted out of the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Lagos, by an Air France aircraft.
They were said to have completed all security and health checks before they boarded the aircraft.
Air France had secured permits from the Nigeria’s Ministry of Aviation and the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) to undertake the operations under the ‘emergency/special / humanitarian ‘ flights category.
Recall that the United States Mission in Nigeria had also evacuated its citizens from Nigeria.
The ongoing evacuations are due to the coronavirus outbreak which has killed 35,000 people worldwide.
In the meantime, Germany is also getting ready to airlift its citizens stranded in Nigeria, following the restrictions on international flight by the Nigerian government
Signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday/Advertise on NigerianEye.com
CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM: General
Loading...
view more articles
About Article Author
Chuka is an experienced certified web developer with an extensive background in computer science and 18+ years in web design &development. His previous experience ranges from redesigning existing website to solving complex technical problems with object-oriented programming. Very experienced with Microsoft SQL Server, PHP and advanced JavaScript. He loves to travel and watch movies.View More Articles
Related Article
100 Most Popular News
1 2 Displaying 1 - 100 of 158