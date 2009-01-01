Home | News | General | Heart of Gold! Goodluck Jonathan Foundation donates food, items worth million to IDP camps amid coronavirus (photos)

- Goodluck Jonathan Foundation has donated food and items worth millions to various IDP camps in Abuja

- The foundation said it made the donation to help the vulnerable who are hardly struck by the reality of coronavirus pandemic

- Goodluck Jonathan Foundation is an NGO founded in 2015 by Nigeria's former president Goodluck Ebele Jonathan

In the spirit of patriotism amid coronavirus pandemic, Goodluck Jonathan Foundation has contributed its own widow's mite by donating foods and wash materials worth millions to various IDP camps in Abuja.

The group, in a statement signed by its communication officer Wealth-Dickson Ominabo and obtained by Legit.ng, said the items were distributed to lessen the burden of the economic reality occasioned by Covid-19.

Ann Iyonu, who is the executive director of the foundation, distributed the materials round various IDP camps in the FCT on Wednesday, April 1.

The foundation said the assistance is part of the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation (GJF)'s vision to promote inclusiveness in African polity and put a smile in the face of vulnerable during the Covid-19 period.

"The consequences of COVID- 19 include human insecurity; threats to peace and livelihood. As advocates of peace, an inclusive government, sustainable development and social justice we are stakeholders in nation-building.

"Our visit to these camps is a token of our commitment to the values we preach. We are here to show solidarity to these vulnerable groups.

''There is no better time to demonstrate what we advocate than now when the world is in a crisis," the foundation said.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that Abdul Samad Rabiu, founder of BUA Group, has announced a donation of N1bn cash through the BUA Foundation to fight coronavirus in Nigeria.

The industrialist has also placed an order for an additional donation of equipment and medical supplies.

The medical supplies include testing kits and medical protective gear, which will be donated to nine states in the country.

According to Rabiu, the medical supplies will arrive Nigeria soon and will be sent to Lagos, Kano, Adamawa, Edo, Kwara, Rivers, Abia, Akwa-Ibom and Sokoto.

