Coronavirus: Eight days after being tested for COVID-19, UCH CMD tests negative

- The CMD of the University Teaching Hospital, Prof Jesse Otegbayo, has tested negative for COVID-19

- Otegbayo had announced last week that his result of the coronavirus was positive

- The new result was announced on Thursday, April 2, by the public relations unit of the hospital

In what seems like a miracle, the chief medical director of the University College Hospital (UCH), Ibadan, Prof Jesse Otegbayo, has tested negative for COVID-19, eight days after he announced to the world that he was confirmed positive for the pandemic coronavirus.

The Nation reports that the head of the public relations unit of the hospital, Toye Akinrinlola, said that the last test on Otegbayo's blood sample has come back negative.

Legit.ng gathered that Akinrinlola said the test result arrived at about 3:45 pm on Thursday, April, to gladden the heart of family, friends and workers of the institution.

He said he may have contracted the virus through board meetings of the hospital held from Monday, March 22 to Wednesday, March 24.

Akin Abayomi says coronavirus is not a death sentence

The week-long meetings were suspended on Thursday, March 25, after some members showed symptoms of COVID-19.

The chief medical director of UCH, Prof Jesse Otegbayo

He was among the eight confirmed cases in Oyo state as of Wednesday, April 1.

The provost of the college of medicine and his deputy have also tested positive for the virus and have since placed themselves in self-isolation.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng had previously reported that the management of the University of Ibadan (UI) shut two of the gates that lead to the institution as part of its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, especially as it reaches a critical situation in Nigeria.

It was reported that four gates lead to the University of Ibadan campus but two main gates and the second gate are along the popular Oyo road and used by the majority of the entrants.

But in a release by the chief security officer of the institution, Victor Fadeyibi, two of the gates, Ajibode and Poly gates would now be shut with immediate effect.

In another report, the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) assured that the government's insensitivity towards health and education as well as its lip service towards good governance would not prevent it from being socially responsible to society.

It was reported that the national president of the union, Professor Biodun Ogunyemi, made the declaration on Tuesday, March 31, while launching the hand sanitisers and media campaign materials produced by the University of Ibadan branch of the union.

Professor Ogunyemi who spoke through the Ibadan zonal chairman of the union, Prof Ade Adejumo, said the inability to effectively manage and control the COVID-19 in Nigeria was a result of government’s insensibility to the education sector and public good.

