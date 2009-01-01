Home | News | General | Here's the stats that show Messi has 1 incredible record than all top European clubs this season

- Lionel Messi may not be far from winning the European golden shoe this season

- The Argentine has more goals outside of the box than any club in Europe this campaign

- Messi currently tops La Liga table with 19 goals and 12 assists so far this term

Lionel Messi's chances of winning his seventh European golden shoe award at the end of this season are not looking slim despite him starting the season injured.

The Argentine ranks sixth on the chart with 19 goals eight behind Lazio star Ciro Immobile who already has 27 goals.

Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski is right behind the Serie A star while Cristiano Ronaldo and Timo Werner rank fourth and fifth with 21 goals apiece.

However, the Argentine is still not giving on winning individual laurels no matter how ugly the season looks with the outbreak of deadly coronavirus.

The 32-year-old currently sit atop of the Spanish League table with 19 goals - five better than Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema.

Messi has also shown again why he is referred to as the 'greatest of all time' in football as the forward has more goals outside of the 18-yard box more than any European club.

The south American superstar has scored a total of eight goals from long range in all competitions for his La Liga side.

While Chelsea and Manchester United could boast of seven goals each from outside the box, while Liverpool and Real Madrid are two goals each shy of the Argentine.

The six-time Ballon d'Or has a total of 24 goals and 16 assists in 31 matches so far this campaign and he is definitely going to add to the number baring any unforeseen circumstance if the season continues.

Legit.ng earlier reported that Liverpool star Virgil Van Dijk has named Barcelona star Lionel Messi as the toughest opponent he has faced in his career.

Both players clashed in the Champions League last season and it was the Premier League team that triumphed at the end of the two-legged affair.

The Dutch defender earned himself the best player in Europe gong after helping the Merseyside outfit cruise to glory on the continent. They went ahead to win the UCL title.

