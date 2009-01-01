Home | News | General | Lockdown: Inspiring moment teacher organises maths class for student through the window (photo)

- An unnamed 12-year-old girl told her teacher that she could not solve her maths homework

- The teacher came down and taught her, maintaining a safe distance as her home window provided demarcation

- The act has been seen as one of the moments that are giving positive vibes to people during Covid-19

In the midst of the coronavirus pandemic that has thrown the world into great sorrow, humanity still finds a way to create happiness.

A Facebook user, R Scott Mcquay, on Tuesday, March 31, posted how a 12-year-old student emailed her teacher when she encountered difficulty solving her mathematics homework.

How her teacher responded really melted the heart. Despite the lockdown, the teacher came down to her house.

Conscious of the social distancing rule, he did not enter her house, but mounted a whiteboard at a window and taught her.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that many people are putting themselves at great risk to save lives in this outbreak.

22-year-old lady reveals why she dumped academic pursuit for shoemaking (photo)

Most of those doing that are medical officials who are getting overworked as cases of COVID-19 soar.

Michael Pitts, a father, shared a moving story of his daughter who is among strained medics who have been attending to the needs of others instead of theirs.

He said that when he texted his oldest daughter to check up on her, she sent him a picture of her in the hospital, fully kitted in the COVID-19 response garb.

Michael said that despite the fact that he is concerned for his daughter’s wellbeing, his pride in what she is doing surpasses that.

The father added that though he taught his children how to face challenges, the present one the world is witnessing puts him in great fear.

In other news, an unnamed Nigerian has cried out for help as lockdown harsh reality bites hard. The old woman said that relief materials given to her cannot sustain her.

What I did when my birthday girl woke up looking for cake amidst coronavirus lockdown - Woman shares inspiring experience

In a short video posted online, the woman tabled out the morsel of raw rice and beans given to her as relief material by Shomulu local government in Lagos state.

As some unseen people filmed her, they urged her to speak out against the unfairness of it. At first, the woman was scared, saying she does not want to be attacked.

When they encouraged her more, she broke down in her worries, asking the government to help her, that the food cannot take her through the lockdown period.

As the woman spoke, another unseen party joined in, saying Nigerians are really having a hard time and the government is not helping.

