Man United legend reveals bizarre reason why Cristiano Ronaldo left Red Devils for Real Madrid

- Cristiano Ronaldo switched to Real Madrid after he spent six years at Old Trafford

- The Portuguese forward signed for Madrid in 2009 for a then world-record fee of £80million

- Ronaldo later left La Liga after nearly a decade to join Juventus in 2018

Gary Neville has opened the lid on Cristiano Ronaldo's shocking departure from Manchester United for Real Madrid.

Neville claims the weather in England was a 'big problem' for Ronaldo in the run up to the Portuguese's departure for Madrid.

Ronaldo swapped the Red Devils for the La Liga giants in 2009 for a then world-record of £80million in a transfer that took the football world by storm.

The move came a year after the Portugal international had hinted he was ready to leave Old Trafford after six years at the Manchester club.

Neville has now revealed the United squad at the time was prepared for Ronaldo's departure and he never tried to convince him to stay.

"I didn’t speak to Cristiano for instance about him staying at the club for longer. I think I may have said to him during the year when he was maybe… the weather was a big problem for Cristiano," Neville told Sky Sports.

The former England international contends all signs were clear the five-time Ballon d'Or winner's heart was set for a move to the sunny Spain.

"I think he also wanted to obviously live in Spain and do La Liga. But the weather was a big problem for him and I felt like he’d almost travelled his path, he’d done the journey. And I didn’t feel that anything I was going to say was going to bring him out of that," the retired defender added.

Cristiano went on to win five Champions League titles in a glittering La Liga spell that lasted nearly a decade.

He would later seal a sensational switch to the Serie A in 2018 where he has already won the domestic title with Juventus.

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Juventus superstar Cristiano Ronaldo and Brazilian forward Neymar have both been left out of the best XI footballers picked from top five Leagues in Europe.

The top five Leagues in Europe are the Premier League, Spanish La Liga, Italian Serie A, German Bundesliga and French Ligue 1.

But despite his superb performances so far for Juventus since he joined the side, Whoscored team are not convinced that Cristiano Ronaldo should be in the first eleven.

They also snubbed Neymar who plays for Paris-Saint-Germain although he has been on and off since he moved to the French champions.

The likes of Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne and Virgil Van Dijk were all picked in the best XI squad in Europe's top five Leagues.

