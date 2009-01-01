Home | News | General | Just in: Big European club to be awarded title as rest of the season set to be cancelled

There are reports that the Belgian Jupiler Professional league management are about to award league leaders Club Brugge the 2019/2020 league title following the plan to cancel the remainder of the season.

The First Division A games were suspended indefinitely following the continued spread of the dreaded coronavirus.

League authorities across Europe are currently left to formulate what happens to the suspended competition in their respective countries.

With 70 points from 29 matches, Brugge are having an unassailable 15-point lead on the log of the standings over Gent who have 55 points.

A new development from Belgium shows that authorities have made the decision to cancel the remainder of the season despite teams having just one match left each.

The Jupiler League then goes into a play-off system where the league splits in two.

According to Belgium outlet HLN, the league’s board of directors have made the decision to cancel the remainder of the season and are just waiting for it to be ratified by the General Assembly which is expected to hold on April 15.

Teams have their points totals halved for the second part of the season and play 10 games, home and away fixtures, against the other top five to decide who the champions are and who finishes in the other European places.

However, with no end of the coronavirus in sight, the league will do away with all that this season.

Also, the league is doing away with the final game and the play-offs, with no end in sight of the Covid-19 pandemic, however no decision has been made on the cup finals.

However, in England, Jamie Carragher has stated that despite the fact that he wants Liverpool to win the title, the league leaders should only be crowned winners if Premier League season is concluded, GOAL reports.

The former Liverpool defender can’t wait for the Jurgen Klopp’s side to lift the title, but he feels the league campaign has to be complete before such happens.

According to him, it won’t feel right if the Reds are crowned champions without the season properly ending at all levels in England.

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Premier League and EFL may not return until July as both leagues could then be finished behind closed doors within four to six weeks, Football London reports.

According to the report, the Premier League and EFL may try and wrap up all the games within “four to six weeks” with no fans in attendance, when both leagues return.

