Nigerian man laments number of relief materials sent to 300 families in his area (photo)

- Nigerians have started receiving the coronavirus emergency relief materials to cushion the effective of the pandemic on them

- A Nigerian man identified as Mustapha Adekunle Ogunsakin has lamented the number of materials received in his area

- He says his area, which has about 300 families, received materials that would not go round

- Ogunsakin says the materials have been given to six widows

A Nigerian man identified as Mustapha Adekunle Ogunsakin has disclosed that coronavirus emergency relief materials have been received in his area, but expressed displeasure about what was received.

Mustapha took to his Facebook page to make the disclosure on Thursday, April 2.

He wrote on Facebook: "The COVID 19 emergency relief package of Lagos State received in my CDA this morning. Mind you, the CDA consists of about 300 families made up of both strong and weak people.

"I learnt the same package of two bags consisting of 3kg of rice, 3kg of garri, and 3kg of beans was given to more than 16 CDAs in my area. We gave the package to six widows."

In other news, Eric Yuan is a very wealthy man. His net worth doubled over the last three months and is now worth a whopping $7.57 billion (N2.7 trillion).

His company, Zoom Technologies, Inc, was founded nine years ago and is now worth $35 billion (N12.8 trillion).

While most companies are struggling as the global Covid-19 pandemic wreaks havoc on the world's economies, Yuan has made a fortune.

Trillions have been wiped off the global stock markets. Companies are having to change the way they do business with many people working from home.

This is what has been the most significant driver for Zoom's recent exponential growth.

The company is responsible for the Zoom video conferencing app which has been downloaded millions of times in the past three months as many work from home.

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that Bassey Offiong was a 25-year-old student of Western Michigan University who died of coronavirus on Saturday, March 28.

The student, who was from Detroit, was expected to graduate with a chemical engineering degree in a few weeks.

The deceased's sister identified as Asari Offiong said her brother told her he was turned down several times for the coronavirus test in the Kalamazoo area while living off-campus.

According to Asari, Bassey said he was turned down several times despite having fever, fatigue and shortness of breath.

She said: "I told him to ask them to test him. He said they refused to test him."

Asari said one medical staffer told Bassey he had bronchitis.

She said: "I know God has him in his presence. He loved God."

